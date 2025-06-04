Nigeria: Govts, IOCs Should Invest in New Oil & Gas Researchers - Expert

The Federal and State government, international oil companies, and corporate citizens have been urged to invest in a new generation of researchers and manpower in the oil and gas industry.

Professor of Petroleum Geophysics, Prof. Godfrey Thomspon Akpabio said the training of new sets of researchers and manpower in the industry is needed in the light of new discoveries in petroleum geophysics.

Speaking as the 113th inaugural lecturer on the topic, "The 'Wonders' of Applied Geophysics," Akpabio, a professor in the Department of Geoscience, Faculty of Physical Sciences, University of Uyo, said petroleum geophysics is central to oil and gas exploration, development and production business.

He however lamented the lack of researchers and manpower needed for sound teaching and practice, geophysical equipment and workstation for the industry.

"Petroleum Geophysics is central to oil and gas exploration, development and production business. For sound teaching and practice, geophysical equipment and workstation are required.

"Unfortunately, this is lacking in our universities and this narrative is not good for Akwa Ibom State as a leading oil and gas producing state in the Niger Delta region.

"I therefore recommend that International Oil and Gas Companies, corporate citizens and Akwa Ibom State Government should intervene by donating geophysical equipment and workstation to promote the training of a new generation of researchers and competent manpower for the state, largely, in the Nigerian oil and gas industry," he added.