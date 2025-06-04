Nigeria: Govt, Greenville LNG Launch LCNG Project, First in North-East

The federal government, in partnership with Greenville LNG, has flagged off a Liquefied to Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) project in Yola, Adamawa State, marking the first-ever LCNG hub in North East.

The facility, inaugurated by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, on Tuesday is a significant step toward advancing the government's 'Decade of Gas' agenda and promoting cleaner, more affordable energy alternatives to diesel and petrol in the region.

Greenville LNG, which is committing $1 billion investments in the country, said it plans to expand this model nationwide, with 50 stations targeted by 2026 to further enhance Nigeria's gas infrastructure and energy security.

The minister, in a speech at the event, described the project by Greenville LNG as a powerful testament to the potential of public-private collaboration in advancing the Federal Government's 'Decade of Gas' agenda.

"The strategic location of this facility in the North-East also carries deep significance. For far too long, this region has faced infrastructural challenges that have limited its full economic potential," said Ekpo. "This facility in Yola marks a significant turning point. It is a beacon of hope and opportunity, not only for Adamawa State but for the entire region. It demonstrates that the benefits of Nigeria's vast natural gas resources can and must reach every corner of our country."

According to Ekpo, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made it a national priority to harness Nigeria's gas resources for economic transformation, industrialisation, and social development. He said the LCNG model is a perfect example of such innovation. It creates an integrated solution for powering vehicles and industrial equipment with both LNG and CNG, offering cleaner, cheaper alternatives to diesel and petrol.

Said Ekpo: "This transformative project highlights the Federal Government's unrelenting efforts to drive economic growth through gas adoption, building on the immense promise of natural gas as a cornerstone for national energy security.

"By leveraging advanced technology and innovative models like this LCNG facility, we are setting a new benchmark for energy accessibility and sustainability.

This LCNG facility is not only delivering energy but also delivering hope, creating jobs, enabling businesses, and fostering peace through inclusive development."

Ekpo also called on other investors and gas developers to invest in the LCNG project, noting that there is still so much ground to cover and so many communities that remain underserved. He also thanked the Government and people of Adamawa State for their support of the project through the provision of land and a conducive environment for construction by contractors, saying CNG is cheaper and cleaner than petrol, and that President Tinubu means well for Adamawa and that's why he is working to ensure the state is hooked up for CNG gas.

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by his deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa G. Farauta, commended the Federal Government for facilitating the investment, saying it aligns with the vision of the state government for cleaner and affordable energy sources.

The governor noted that the state has witnessed the impact of climate change and that it is real and is behind every policy and project geared at saving the environment and ensuring that citizens live and breathe healthy air.

"We will need more of the federal government's intervention, and we will do our best to ensure that the project succeeds."

Chairman of Greenville, Eddy Van Ben Broeke, said the company was committing over $1 billion as investments in the country and that similar projects will be replicated in other states, and called on the federal and state governments for support to bring them to fruition.