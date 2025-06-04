Nigeria: Tragedy As Sandfall Claims 11 Lives in Kaduna

4 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police Command in Kaduna State has confirmed that a sandfall at a local block-making site has claimed 11 persons in Yar-doka Village, Damau District, Kubau Local Government Area of the state.

The command's spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan , confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said the tragedy occurred on Monday, adding, "At about 1:45 p.m., information was received from the village head of Yar-doka, Alhaji Lawal Damau.

"It was to the effect that sand had caved in at a local block site, resulting in the deaths of 11 individuals, with several others sustaining injuries."

Hassan said that the victims were working at the block site when the sand suddenly gave way, burying them under its weight.

He said the seven injured persons were currently receiving treatment at the primary health centre in the village.

According to him, the cause of the incident is still under investigation, adding that the concerned authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

"The local government and state authorities had been informed, and further developments would be communicated as the investigation unfolds.

"This tragic incident highlights the importance of ensuring that safety measures are put in place at construction sites to prevent such accidents in the future.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased and those affected by this devastating tragedy," Hassan said. (NAN)

