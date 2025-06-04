Liberia: Ministry Shuts Down Illicit Mining Operation in Center of Duogbo Town

Monrovia — The Ministry of Mines and Energy has shut down an illegal mining operation discovered at the center of Duogbo Town, Grand Kru County, following a recent enforcement sweep by its Compliance Enforcement Team.

The operation, run without a mining license or any legal authorization, involved several individuals identified as Abraham Wesseh, Edisa, SK, and others yet to be named. According to the ministry, the activity violated Liberia's mineral rights laws and environmental safety standards.

In a press statement issued Tuesday, the Ministry said the unauthorized mining activities were taking place directly within the residential area of Duogbo Town and were aided by local leaders and other influential townspeople. These individuals allegedly received gravel, mineral resources, and other gifts from the illicit operators in exchange for their support or silence.

Illegal Machinery and Evasion of Oversight

Despite laws prohibiting the use of heavy machinery in small-scale mining, the team discovered six mini jaw crushers--locally known as "Katakata" machines--being operated in the area.

The ministry said several closure orders had been issued previously, mandating an immediate halt to the operation, but the illegal miners repeatedly ignored them.

Upon the arrival of enforcement officers, the suspects fled the area. Ministry officials said the compliance team received no cooperation from the town's mining chairman, local brokers, or mineral dealers.

Government Action and Warning

All equipment used in the illegal mining operation has been confiscated, the ministry said. Authorities also issued a stern warning to those involved, emphasizing that continued mining in the middle of a residential area would not be tolerated.

"This kind of reckless activity endangers public safety and flouts national mining regulations," the statement read. "We are calling on all local authorities and residents to support the government's effort in ensuring responsible and legal mining practices."

The Ministry of Mines and Energy reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing mining laws and curbing illegal operations across the country.