Liberia: China Donates Cardiology Unit to JFK Medical Center

Monrovia — The John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) on Tuesday dedicated Liberia's first-ever Cardiology Unit, a state-of-the-art facility made possible through a China-aided partnership aimed at strengthening Liberia's capacity to combat cardiovascular disease and other non-communicable illnesses.

The unit was established in collaboration with Heilongjiang Provincial Hospital in China, under a broader China-Africa health cooperation framework announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 73rd World Health Assembly.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, JFK Chief Executive Officer Dr. Linda Birch said the new cardiovascular ward will significantly enhance Liberia's ability to diagnose and treat heart-related conditions.

"This new unit will help address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in Liberia," Birch said. "We are deeply grateful to the Heilongjiang Provincial Hospital and the Chinese Embassy for this milestone achievement."

A Symbol of Global Health Cooperation

The official handover ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from both countries, including Liberia's Minister of Health Dr. Louise Kpoto, Director Wang Weimin of the Heilongjiang Provincial Hospital, and members of the Chinese medical team currently stationed in Liberia.

Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu hailed the cardiology unit as a major symbol of friendship and medical solidarity between the two nations.

"This project is not just a facility outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment," Chengwu said. "It is a powerful symbol of our commitment to improving healthcare in Liberia. It empowers JFK Medical Center with independent cardiology capabilities, allowing for better diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of cardiovascular diseases."

According to Ambassador Chengwu, the cardiology unit is part of a broader portfolio of Chinese medical assistance in Liberia, which also includes the China-Liberia Malaria Prevention and Control Center, the China-Liberia Friendship Hospital, and the National Clinical Diagnosis and Treatment Laboratory Project at the 14th Military Hospital.

Strengthening Liberia's Health System

Ambassador Chengwu emphasized that the initiative reflects China's "sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith" policy toward Africa and supports Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development--an initiative focused on agriculture, roads, rule of law, education, sanitation, and tourism.

"The true value of this project lies not just in its facilities, but in the skills and knowledge it transfers to Liberia's healthcare workforce," he said.

The new cardiology unit is expected to address an urgent gap in specialized healthcare. Heart disease and hypertension are on the rise in Liberia, yet the country has lacked the technical infrastructure to manage such cases locally. Until now, most complex cardiac cases have been referred abroad, a costly and often inaccessible option for many Liberians.

JFK officials say the unit will soon begin receiving patients and will serve as both a treatment and training hub for cardiology services nationwide.

As Liberia continues to rebuild and modernize its healthcare system, officials say the partnership with China demonstrates the critical importance of international cooperation in achieving long-term health goals.

"We welcome this investment not just as a donation," Dr. Birch said, "but as an enduring pillar in our journey toward quality, accessible healthcare for all Liberians."