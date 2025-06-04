West Africa: Arcelormittal Liberia Dedicates West Africa's First Iron Ore Concentrator in $2b Expansion

Yekepa — ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), the country's largest private investor and leading iron ore producer, has officially dedicated a state-of-the-art iron ore concentrator in Yekepa, marking a transformative milestone in its Phase II expansion project. The high-profile event was attended by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal, cabinet officials, lawmakers, traditional leaders, and hundreds of jubilant locals.

The iron ore concentrator, the first of its kind in West Africa, is designed to upgrade low-grade hematite ore to high-grade magnetite concentrate with more than 66% iron content. The facility is expected to triple Liberia's iron ore output from 5 million to 20 million tonnes annually by 2025, positioning the country as a key exporter of high-grade ore in the global steel supply chain.

"This is more than a project--it is a symbol of Liberia's potential and our commitment to industrial transformation," President Boakai declared during the dedication ceremony. "ArcelorMittal's investment speaks to the confidence international partners continue to place in our peace, stability, and future."

A New Era in Mining

The commissioning of the concentrator forms the centerpiece of AML's ambitious Phase II investment program, which carries a total value of over US$2 billion. The program encompasses massive upgrades across AML's mining, rail, and port operations.

In addition to the concentrator, AML is expanding the Tokadeh mine with new pits and dewatering infrastructure, installing a primary crusher and ore handling system, and connecting it all via an overland conveyor to the plant. New support infrastructure--including a tailings storage facility, power substation, and process water systems--has also been completed.

"This concentrator is a leap forward in modernizing Liberia's mining industry," said Lakshmi Mittal. "It will improve product quality, reduce waste, and ensure more value is added here in Liberia before the product reaches global markets."

Job Creation and Economic Impact

More than 3,000 Liberians were employed during the construction phase of the project, and thousands more indirect jobs have been created through logistics, supply chains, and community contracts. ArcelorMittal says it is not only expanding physical infrastructure but also investing heavily in human capital.

"Our operations are not just about extracting minerals--they're about building futures," said AML CEO Jozephus Coenen. "We are training a generation of Liberians in mechanical, electrical, and process engineering to ensure they run and maintain these facilities for decades to come."

AML is currently the country's largest taxpayer. With full operations under Phase II, government revenue and royalty payments are expected to rise significantly, strengthening Liberia's national budget and fiscal independence.

Rail and Port Overhaul

Alongside the concentrator, AML has undertaken modernization of the Tokadeh-to-Buchanan rail corridor and port terminal operations.

Approximately US$30 million has been spent on rail rehabilitation, including replacing over 440,000 sleepers and correcting 230 kilometers of track geometry. An additional US$70 million in rail material procurement and US$135 million in new rolling stock--16 locomotives and 700 wagons--will support the increased ore volume.

At Buchanan Port, AML has extended jetty berths, installed a new high-capacity shiploader, and enhanced stockpile management with advanced dust control systems. A new port control tower, upgraded fire suppression, and environmental systems have also been commissioned.

"The mine, the rail, and the port are now synchronized for efficient, high-volume exports," said Coenen. "This makes Liberia a reliable and competitive partner on the global stage."

Sustainability and Community Engagement

ArcelorMittal Liberia emphasized that Phase II was executed in strict adherence to environmental, health, and safety standards. A comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) was conducted and approved, and the company is implementing biodiversity and water quality monitoring programs.

In Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Bong counties, AML has stepped up its corporate social responsibility programs--building schools, clinics, roads, and housing units in host communities. It is also expanding vocational and literacy training programs for youth and women.

"Our social footprint must match our industrial footprint," said Mittal. "That is how true partnerships are built--with prosperity shared beyond our gates."

Twenty Years of AML in Liberia

The dedication of the concentrator comes as AML celebrates 20 years of operations in Liberia. The company signed its initial Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) in 2005. Since then, it has launched direct shipping ore (DSO) operations (2011), made its first ore export (2012), and resumed Phase II expansion in 2022 after pandemic-related delays.

AML expects its first shipment of high-grade concentrate from the new facility in early 2025.

"From a post-conflict economy to a rising investment destination--Liberia's progress over these 20 years has been remarkable," Mittal told the gathering. "We are proud to have been part of that journey and remain committed to its future."