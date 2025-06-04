Liberia: Police Probe Deaths of Two Maryland County Men Found Days Apart

Manolu Town — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has launched an investigation into the deaths of two men from the same community in Karluway Statutory District, Maryland County, who were found dead within days of each other under mysterious circumstances.

George K. Nah, 26, and Daniel D. Charlie, 64, both residents of Manolu Town, were discovered dead on May 31 and June 1, 2025, respectively, prompting public concern and renewed scrutiny of unexplained deaths in the region.

According to preliminary police findings, Nah was found dead in a nearby creek where he had reportedly gone to wash clothes. Authorities suspect drowning as the likely cause of death.

Karluway District Police Commander Samuel T. Brown Jr. told reporters that police received a distress call on Saturday, May 31, at approximately 11:30 a.m. from a resident identified as Wahmle Elliott. Elliott reported that Nah had gone to the Bort Creek to wash but was later found unconscious by another resident, Henry Nyemah.

"When we arrived on the scene around 2:45 p.m., the victim was pulled from the water and pronounced dead by Wlewon Kollie, Officer-in-Charge at the Manolu Clinic," Brown said.

While authorities have not found evidence of foul play, residents remain uneasy about the growing number of unexplained deaths in the county.

Nah's family disclosed that he had a history of epilepsy, which they believe may have triggered an episode while he was alone at the creek, resulting in accidental drowning. A 12-member jury examined the body and later turned it over to the family for burial.

Second Death Raises Alarm

Just one day after Nah's death, the body of 64-year-old Daniel D. Charlie was discovered hanging from a tree in a nearby forested area on June 1. Authorities have not determined whether Charlie's death was a suicide or the result of foul play. The LNP says its investigation is ongoing.

The back-to-back deaths have stirred unease in Maryland County, which has a long and troubled history with mysterious and ritualistic killings--locally referred to as "Gboyo."

Fear and Past Unrest

In 2021, Harper, Pleebo, and surrounding towns were rocked by widespread protests, particularly by women, following the death of high school student Mordecial Nyemah. The protests led to the burning of properties, including the residence of former Speaker Bhofal Chambers and a police station. Dozens of demonstrators were arrested, but many, especially women, vowed to continue speaking out against ritualistic killings and impunity.

"Gboyo," a term commonly used to describe ritualistic killings in Liberia, is rooted deeply in Maryland County's history. Over the years, several people--including men, women, and children--have reportedly fallen victim to such killings, believed to be connected to the extraction of human parts for purposes ranging from acquiring wealth to gaining power.

While no link has been confirmed between the recent deaths and ritualistic activity, residents remain skeptical and anxious.

"This county has a history," one local elder told The Liberian Investigator. "Any unexplained death brings back fear. We hope the police will find the truth."

Authorities say findings from both ongoing investigations will be made public once complete. For now, the town of Manolu remains on edge, caught between grief, suspicion, and an urgent call for justice.