Liberia: Calls Mount for Suspension of Lofa County University President Amid Corruption Probe

Monrovia — The president of Lofa County University, Dr. Isaac P. Podah, is facing mounting pressure to step aside as the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) nears completion of an investigation into alleged financial misconduct at the university.

Students, civil society actors, and whistleblowers are calling for Dr. Podah's immediate suspension, citing double standards and a need to preserve the integrity of the investigation. While other university officials have been suspended, including Human Resource Director Beyan M.M. Kamara and the university's comptroller, Dr. Podah remains in office.

The LACC probe centers on wide-ranging allegations, including ghost employees, payroll padding, unauthorized financial transactions, and conflicts of interest. According to sources familiar with the investigation, the LACC is reviewing eight formal charges against Dr. Podah, several university officials, and members of the university's board of trustees.

Critics say the administration's handling of the situation has been inconsistent.

"How can the head of an institution be under investigation for serious financial misconduct yet remain in office while others are sent home?" one student asked, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We want transparency. We want fairness. This is about the future of our university."

Alleged Diversion of Funds and Political Ties

Sources close to the LACC investigation revealed that Dr. Podah admitted to diverting a portion of an unaccounted-for $55,471 from the university's Central Check account to the Joseph Nyuma Boakai Foundation, where he is allegedly a member and political supporter.

The revelation has intensified suspicion that Dr. Podah's close political ties to President Boakai--also a native of Lofa County--may be shielding him from suspension.

"It appears the law is being selectively applied," said whistleblower Kemon Kamara, a former university staff member who filed the complaint with the LACC. "Dr. Podah is still in charge while those below him are penalized. That's not the justice the president or the attorney general has promised."

In a letter to Justice Minister Cllr. Oswald Tweh, Kamara referenced a May 26 radio interview in which Tweh said it is in the government's best interest to suspend officials under investigation for corruption.

"I urge you to act in line with your own public commitment," Kamara wrote. "Dr. Podah remains in office despite serious allegations, which undermines the credibility of the investigation."

Summary of Allegations

Dr. Podah is accused of:

Overseeing a payroll system that includes ghost employees and inflated salaries

Authorizing a controversial $3,350 payment to board member Annie Markelee Flomo for a retreat that allegedly never occurred. Insiders claim the funds were used instead for Diversity Visa applications for her children

Facilitating a book sales program that reportedly exploits students through overpriced, mandatory textbook purchases

Allowing John Lake--a member of the vetting committee that recommended Podah's appointment--to hold dual administrative roles at the university, in violation of Liberia's Code of Conduct

Despite the weight of these allegations, Dr. Podah has justified his decision to suspend HR Director Kamara by citing findings from an internal audit and a report from Controller and Accountant General Elwood T. Netty.

In the suspension letter, Dr. Podah wrote that the action was necessary "to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability."

However, faculty and students say the same reasoning should apply to Dr. Podah himself.

"It's a double standard," said one faculty member, requesting anonymity. "You cannot preach accountability and remain in office while under investigation for the same violations you suspend others for."

Podah's Response

Dr. Podah has dismissed the allegations as "a personal vendetta" by Kamara, whom he accused of bitterness following a demotion.

"He's bitter because I refused to work with him," Podah said in a phone interview. "Let the truth come out. We're not afraid."

Podah confirmed authorizing the $3,350 payment to Flomo but claimed it was done at the directive of the university's board. He denied involvement in legislative hiring schemes and defended his management of university finances.

Board Remains Silent

The Board of Trustees of Lofa County University has not issued a public statement since the allegations surfaced. Sources say the board is divided, with some members calling for transparency while others have allegedly pressured Kamara to remain silent.

Meanwhile, student leaders say they are preparing peaceful demonstrations to demand reform and the equal application of justice, especially regarding Dr. Podah's continued presence in office.

"The credibility of this institution is at stake," one student leader told The Liberian Investigator. "We're demanding his suspension until the investigation is over. It's the only way to restore public trust."

LACC Confirms Probe

The LACC has confirmed it is investigating the allegations and has received a formal complaint. While the commission has not released details of its findings, officials say the probe is nearing conclusion.

"The investigation is active and progressing steadily," said one LACC official who declined to be named. "We will make our findings public at the appropriate time."

As the nation awaits the LACC's final report, pressure continues to mount on the government and the university's board to act in a manner consistent with public expectations for fairness, transparency, and accountability.