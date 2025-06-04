Liberia: Conservation International Donates Sanitation Materials to Harper City

Harper — June 3, 2025 -- In a major boost to local sanitation and public health efforts, Conservation International (CI) on Tuesday donated a large consignment of sanitation materials to the Harper City Corporation during a brief but meaningful ceremony held at Harper City Hall.

The donated items include wheelbarrows, shovels, face masks, hand gloves, waste bins, disinfectants, and protective clothing. City officials say the materials will help sanitation workers improve solid waste management and maintain cleaner public spaces across Harper, a coastal city struggling with urban waste challenges.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Curtis Johnson of Conservation International said the donation reflects CI's broader commitment to sustainable cities and environmental well-being.

"We believe that a clean and healthy environment is crucial not just for biodiversity, but also for human well-being," Johnson said. "This donation is a symbol of our partnership with the people of Harper and our support for local leadership in keeping the city clean."

According to Johnson, the donation was made in response to a request from Mayor Abraham B. Jackson, who had engaged CI during a civil society dialogue held in Harper in February. A formal letter from the mayor's office later detailed the city's urgent need for sanitation tools.

The donation, valued at over US$2,000, includes 10 shovels, 5 hooks, 50 pairs of rain boots, 5 spray cans, 68 hand gloves, 10 wheelbarrows, 5 rakes, 10 wipers, 10 cutlasses, and 10 reusable face masks.

City Officials Express Gratitude

Receiving the items on behalf of the city, Acting Mayor Isaac Weah Sr. expressed deep gratitude to Conservation International and called the support timely.

"These materials come at a critical time as we intensify our city-wide cleanup campaigns," Weah said. "With these tools, our sanitation teams will be better equipped to serve our communities effectively."

Local residents who attended the ceremony welcomed the gesture and encouraged more organizations to support grassroots public health and sanitation initiatives.

"This shows that when government, NGOs, and the community work together, we can make real progress," said Isaac Weah, a community leader in Harper.

Supporting Broader Environmental Goals

The donation is part of CI's ongoing environmental health and resilience initiatives in southeastern Liberia. These include mangrove restoration, climate education, and eco-tourism development aimed at empowering communities and promoting sustainable livelihoods.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Harper, with its growing population and coastal location, has struggled in recent years with inadequate waste disposal systems and urban sanitation. City officials say the challenges are exacerbated by limited funding and insufficient access to basic sanitation tools--a gap this donation is expected to help fill.

As the city prepares for its quarterly community-wide cleanup day later this month, the donated materials are expected to play a key role in mobilizing volunteers and improving sanitation outcomes across neighborhoods.

"We see this as more than a donation," Acting Mayor Weah added. "It's a partnership, and it sets an example of how collaboration can drive change at the community level."

Conservation International says it will continue to support local efforts in Liberia to build climate resilience and promote environmental stewardship, particularly in vulnerable urban and coastal communities.