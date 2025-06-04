Liberia: Ndma Warns of Massive Floods and Severe Weather-Related Disasters

The Executive Director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), Ansu V. S. Dulleh, has issued a dire warning of massive floods and the potential for severe weather-related disasters during the rainy season.

Liberia's rainy season runs from May to October, with the highest rainfall concentrated over four months.

Addressing the MICAT weekly press briefing on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, Mr. Dulleh cited the World Bank, highlighting that for the year 2025, the peak of the rainy season in Liberia is expected to run from June to September.

"This period is expected to see the highest rainfall throughout the year, with June and September averaging in excess of 1000mm and July and August averaging in excess of 800mm in Monrovia."

He claimed the Roberts International Airport METAR weather station and NOAA's Integrated Surface Database (ISD) have also reported that wind speed will leave from 4mph from June to August, and 8mph from September to December, accompanied by violent storms moving 73mph from July to October.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Dulleh reported that their prediction revealed that for this year rainfall, approximately, over 60,000 inhabitants of lowlands, coastal and flood prone communities are expected to get affected by flash and coastal flooding.

He added that, Considering the magnitude of the windstorm anticipated, structures that are not climate resilient are expected to get highly hit, which might lead to several displacements of affected persons.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He says these conditions are predicted to give rise to other health related issues like water-borne diseases.

However, Addressing the nation's preparedness, director Dulleh acknowledged that the President of the Republic of Liberia has passed Executive Order 141, preventing the encroachment on wetlands and Enforcement of the Executive Order is currently ongoing.

According to him, The NDMA is also working with the Ministry of Public Works and other designated institutions to open drainages and water ways as part of Liberia's Urban Resilience Project, funded by the World Bank.

As part of our preparedness, he added that a Several coordination meetings have been held, with a Flood Response Plan developed to address any threats of flooding, further noting that a Monitoring system have been put into place to address any health related hazards that might emerge as a result of flooding.

"The World Bank has designated a consultant, with background in disaster risk management, to work along with the NDMA for 120 days (June-September), to strengthen its risk financing strategy that will help trigger the Bank's commitment to respond to flood and other hazards."

Meanwhile, He advise the public to adhere to all early warning messages and observe all required measures o help alleviate the impacts of flooding and other related hazards on their livelihoods.

"In an event that a situation of flooding overwhelms any portion of the population, the public is advised to call the NDMA's hotline - 2024, or any other emergency number like 911, 4455, etc," he added.