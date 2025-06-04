Liberia: Help a Mother & Newborn Initiative Launches SRHR Advocacy Campaign Amid Alarming Health Statistics in Liberia

Monrovia — In response to the growing threat of unsafe abortion and the need to raise awareness about Liberia's revised Public Health Law, the Help a Mother & Newborn Initiative (HAMNI) has launched the "Echo Change Project" in Montserrado and Margibi counties.

The six-month initiative is a community-led advocacy and awareness campaign aimed at empowering youth and local communities to engage in informed discussions around Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR). The project places a strong focus on unsafe abortion and Liberia's evolving legal framework.

Unsafe abortion remains a major public health concern in Liberia, with health officials linking it directly to the country's high rates of maternal mortality and teenage pregnancy. Launched in May 2025, the Echo Change Project seeks to curb this alarming trend through education, grassroots mobilization, and strategic advocacy.

"In Montserrado County, we're working in King Gray, Paynesville, and New Kru Town on the Bushrod Island," said Qweta Chuku Gbaie, the project lead.

"In Margibi, we're targeting Yarnwullie-Gbi District, Cinta-Kakata, and Floko Town-Marshall. We plan to train 25 peer educators in each of these communities to serve as change agents."

According to Gbaie, the project will also include community forums, stakeholder workshops, and media campaigns to raise awareness about the revised Public Health Law and its implications for SRHR--particularly as it relates to unsafe abortion.

"We want communities to understand their rights, know the laws that protect them, and actively engage in shaping public health policies that affect their lives," she emphasized.

Speaking at the launch, Lela Precious, Executive Director of HAMNI, said the initiative responds to alarming national statistics on reproductive health.

"Liberia currently has a teenage pregnancy rate of 30.1%--one of the highest in the region," Precious said.

"Maternal mortality is also increasing, with more than 700 deaths per 100,000 births. These numbers represent real women--our sisters, mothers, and daughters."

Citing a recent study by CHAD, Precious revealed that over 8,000 unsafe abortions were recorded during the study period. She urged government institutions and civil society to create safer and more informed options for women and girls.

"This project amplifies community voices--especially those of women and youth--to influence policies that directly affect their lives. Our advocacy is community-driven, and we're pushing for the passage of the revised Public Health Bill, now before the National Legislature."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Titus Kpallah, a health policy consultant and advisor to the project, emphasized the urgency of the campaign amid declining donor support for reproductive health.

"Key partners like USAID are no longer funding programs on maternal mortality and unsafe abortion. That's a serious gap," he said.

"This project comes at the right time--it will engage policymakers and raise awareness around Section 49.5 of the Public Health Bill, which directly addresses unsafe abortion."

Kpallah stressed the need to move beyond outdated laws. Liberia's current Public Health Law--originally passed in 1950 and last revised in 1976--does not reflect modern health realities and leaves significant gaps in reproductive healthcare access.

"The law must move beyond criminalization to ensure access, dignity, and equality. We cannot continue operating under a legal framework that fails to protect the rights and lives of women and girls."

Organizers say the Echo Change Project is not just an advocacy tool, but a platform for long-term change. It aims to spark grassroots conversations that ripple up to the national level.

"By the end of this project in October 2025, we expect communities to have a deeper understanding of their rights and the law," said Lela Precious.

"We want them to carry this knowledge into town hall meetings, clinics, and even into the Legislature."

As Liberia awaits legislative action on the revised Public Health Bill, HAMNI is working to ignite a community-led movement for reproductive rights and safer health outcomes.