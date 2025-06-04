Liberia: Youth Activist Rallies Support for Liberia's UNSC Bid

Monrovia — Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council has shown that countrymen and women can come together for something greater than themselves, says Liberian youth activist Randy Brickson.

"It is a rare powerful moment," he says. "This is a reminder that Liberia is more than its politics. We are a people with a shared past who have come together to forge a shared future."

Brickson's comments come on the heels as countries represented at the United Nations vote today for candidates vying for a seat on the council.

Liberia is one of the countries, and it has been canvassing across the world using its celebrities, former leaders, business leaders, Nobel Laureates, and politicians to amass the numbers needed to win the seat.

He said the quest for a seat on the council is a national statement of renewed purpose on the global stage.

"We rose from the ashes of war, rebuilt our institutions and restored democratic governance. Our participation in peacekeeping across the continent, our advocacy for human rights, and our continued work in global diplomacy reflect the spirit of a nation reborn."

Brickson furthered that the bonding of Liberians to support the country's bid is historic and must be applauded by all and sundry.

"It shows the world that we understand our greater calling--that while we may debate at home when it comes to representing Liberia on the world stage, we move as one."

He said a unity of this sort is what strengthens Liberia's credibility and reaffirms its place amongst the voices shaping international peace and security.

"A seat on the UN Security Council is not ceremonial, it comes with responsibility. It means Liberia will have the opportunity to influence resolutions on conflict, sanctions, peacekeeping and justice."

He said all Liberians must stand behind the bid irrespective of political affiliation. He called on the county's diplomats to move with the wind of Liberians in their sails.

Brickson mentioned that this must not only be a turning point for diplomacy but also for politics. "Let us remember that when we stand united, Liberia wins."