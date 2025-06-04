Liberia: Shaita Angels FC, Bettomax Liberia Partner to Support Careysburg Orphanage

Shaita Angels FC, a prominent Liberian women's football club and its official sponsor, Bettomax Liberia Gaming Company, recently delivered essential aid to the Christ of Life Mission Orphanage Home in Careysburg, Montserrado County.

This joint effort is part of their ongoing monthly charity outreach.

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, the team and its sponsor donated goods valued at $1,000 USD to the orphanage.

The supplies, aimed at improving living conditions for over 30 orphans, included 17 mattresses, 10 bags of rice, cooking oil, washing powder, sugar, and various other food and non-food items.

Fallah Briama, Operational Manager of Bettomax Liberia, emphasized the company's commitment to community giving through its partnership with Shaita Angels FC.

"This partnership is not just about football or business--it's about touching lives," Briama stated during the presentation. "We're happy to be here to identify with the children of Christ of Life Mission Orphanage."

He added that this initiative is part of a broader monthly campaign by Bettomax and Shaita Angels to support hospitals, orphanages, and underserved communities across Liberia.

Briama also offered words of encouragement to the children, emphasizing hope and practical advice on hygiene, particularly handwashing.

"Even if you don't grow up with your biological families, remember that this home and God are your family for life," he told them.

For Shaita Angels FC, the visit held special significance. As a club based in Careysburg, they consider the orphanage an extended part of their community. "We are a football team rooted right here in Careysburg," said Ricky Teah, Vice President of Shaita Angels FC. "Our impact must go beyond the pitch. Supporting this orphanage is our way of giving back to the town that continues to support us."

The club is known for its socially responsible programs, including previous school donations, environmental clean-ups, and public health awareness events.

Teah expressed gratitude to Bettomax Liberia for enabling their vision. "It's not always easy to reach those in need," he said. "But with Bettomax's help, we've been able to extend love and care where it matters most."

Pastor Moses D. Nimely, who received the donation on behalf of the Christ of Life Mission Orphanage Home, conveyed heartfelt appreciation. "We say thank you for this timely presentation," Pastor Nimely remarked.

"Many of these children have lost their parents or have been abandoned. What you've done today brings us strength and joy." He noted the children were thrilled to interact with the players and partners.

Briama urged other Liberian businesses and organizations to emulate their efforts.

"Whatever is given to the less fortunate means so much," he concluded. "We hope others are inspired by this to make a difference in their own way."

The collaboration between Shaita Angels FC and Bettomax Liberia continues to highlight how sports and business can unite to create positive change, extending beyond entertainment to uplift communities in need.