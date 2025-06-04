Nigeria: It'd Be Shame If Osimhen Moves to Saudi - Mikel

John Obi Mikel has urged Victor Osimhen to prioritise a move to the Premier League over Saudi Arabia, calling a move to the Middle East premature.

"I don't want to see him in Saudi right now because he still has so much to offer in Europe. It would be a shame to see him go there," Mikel told Metro.

"So maybe Arsenal, United, Juventus and PSG too [are his options]. Let's see what happens."

Osimhen, 26, is expected to return to Napoli after a prolific loan spell at Galatasaray, where he scored 37 goals in 41 games.

However, with his relationship with Napoli strained, Galatasaray want to keep him, while Al-Hilal are keen to lure him to Saudi Arabia.

Mikel, a former Chelsea star, had hoped to see Osimhen at Stamford Bridge but admits the club has gone in another direction with the signing of Liam Delap.

"Everyone knows who I wanted to see come to the football club... It is a shame he didn't come to Chelsea, the club he supported as a kid growing up," Mikel said.

He now believes Arsenal or Manchester United are more likely destinations.

"I think the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, they still need a striker. I don't think [Rasmus] Hojlund is the guy for Manchester United," Mikel said. "So for me, Manchester United might be the destination."

While United won't play in Europe next season, Mikel still thinks they have a chance. "Maybe he would say, 'I will give it a season'... It is something Victor might consider," he added.

"I hope there is still a Premier League move for him this summer... I've had a few conversations with him... he is working to make sure he ends up at a top, top European league where he can showcase his talent and compete to win the Champions League."

