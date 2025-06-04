Gambia: When Will the New Currency Notes Be the Only Notes in Circulation?

4 June 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The whole nation has forgotten that it is government policy to put new currency notes into circulation. Foroyaa has followed the authorities on the implementation of the policy and many promises have been made to explain when the old notes will cease to be a legal tender and for the new notes to take their place. Up to this day, nothing is clear on the subject matter.

The monetary policy committee will hold a press conference on Thursday. It is hoped that the Governor will give further clarification on the plans of the government regarding the phasing out of the old currency and its replacement by the new. The economic implication in having both currencies in circulation should not be underestimated.

