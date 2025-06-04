Ghana, Israel Renew Commitment to Boost Beekeeping Industry

Ghana and Israel have renewed their commitment to boosting the beekeeping industry through innovation and strategic partnerships, following a high-level forum held in Accra yesterday to explore new technologies and export opportunities in honey production.

The event, on the theme: 'Bringing Innovation in Growth in Beekeeping and Honey Export,' brought together key players from government agencies, private sector innovators, and development partners to chart a new course for beekeeping in Ghana.

It was jointly organised by the Israeli Economic and Trade Mission and the National Beekeepers Association of Ghana (NATPA-NAPBA).

Speaking at the forum, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Israel to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Mr Aviel Avraham, described the gathering as more than a technical engagement but "a celebration of swift collaboration and shared vision."

He highlighted the sector's untapped potential, stating that, "Beekeeping remains a quiet yet vital force in agriculture enhancing pollination, supporting biodiversity, and driving non-traditional exports like honey."

Mr Avraham noted that despite Ghana's favourable climate and rich biodiversity, beekeepers faced formidable challenges, including deforestation, erratic rainfall patterns, agrochemical pollution, and a lack of access to modern training and equipment.

To address these concerns, he pointed to Israeli agri-tech innovations as a pathway to transformation, adding that technologies such as smart hives, climate-controlled systems, bio-stimulants, and data-driven pollination solutions pioneered by companies like BeWise, EdgeCorp, and BeHero were presented as game changers.

"These tools can significantly enhance honey yield and quality, allowing Ghanaian producers to tap into premium export markets in Europe and North America, describing the initiative as "a seed planted in the fairy-tale soil of Ghana-Israeli cooperation," he stressed.

He urged all stakeholders to use the forum as a launchpad for sustained engagement, investment, and innovation in the sector.

On his part, the President of National Beekeepers Association, Mr Richard Okoe, stressed the strategic importance of beekeeping in Ghana's broader agricultural transformation agenda.

He lamented that despite the growing international demand for African honey, Ghana's industry was hampered by outdated practices, poor bee health training, limited equipment, and lack of access to export markets.

Mr Okoe also appealed to government institutions, including the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to enact reforms in policy, certification, and market development.

In a sharp call for accountability, Mr Okoe urged authorities to investigate the alleged mismanagement of the Ghana Food Development Fund, asserting that "transparency is essential to building trust and attracting the necessary investments."

Echoing the promise of innovation, Mr Okoe affirmed NATPA-NAPBA's commitment to regional growth, saying that, "We're building a foundation not just for Ghana, but for the entire continent."

The forum concluded with a call for deeper partnerships and knowledge exchange, with stakeholders by expressing optimism that the Ghana-Israel cooperation would blossom into long-term, and sustainable development in the Ghana's beekeeping industry.