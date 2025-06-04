Ghana: Wiwash Donates Sanitary Pads, Toiletries to Alogbloshie Cluster of Schools

4 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cecilia Yada Lagba

The Network of Professional Women in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WiWASH) has donated sanitary pads and toiletries to Alogbloshie Cluster of Schools to mark this year's Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Menstrual Hygiene Day is a day celebrated annually on May 28 to raise awareness about the importance of good Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) and to challenge negative perceptions surrounding menstruation.

Also, it is celebrated in the country to promote menstrual hygiene in the society especially among young ladies and to eradicate period poverty.

Presenting the items on Friday in Accra, the WiWASH Executive Secretary, Mrs Solace Akomeah, said the donation was to empower young girls in schools.

She highlighted that adequate sanitation and access to menstrual products were crucial for the health and well-being of women and girls and empowering them to reach their full potential.

Mrs Akomeah said the initiative was to combat period poverty and promote girls' education by providing sanitary pads, soaps, tissues, educational materials and menstrual hygiene education.

"WiWASH objective is to ensure that young girls can manage their menstruation effectively and efficiently, without hindrances to their education, we realize that menstruation-related stigma and taboos can prevent girls from attending school, and we are seeks to break down these barriers," she noted.

This, she called on stakeholders to support girls with sanitary materials and other toiletries that would help girls especially in schools to manage their menstrual hygiene adequately.

The Executive Secretary said WiWASH hopes to contribute to a brighter future for young girls in the country where menstruation was no longer a barrier to education and economic empowerment.

The Representative of the Municipal Director for Okaikwei North Municipal Education Director, Ms Charity Demebu noted that the theme "Period Friendly Ghana" highlights the importance of access to resources and education for girls to navigate menstruation with ease.

She expressed gratitude for WiWASH's support and hopes for further assistance to provide essential facilities, including water, changing rooms, and sanitary pads.

