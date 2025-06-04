Ghana's Real Household Spending to Hit Gh¢129.7bn in 2025 - Fitch Solutions

4 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's real household spending will grow by an improved 2.5 per cent year-on-year to GH¢129.7 billion in 2025, Fitch Solutions has disclosed.

This follows a weaker growth of 1.1 per cent a year ago.

According to the UK-based firm, this would be 25.4 per cent above the GH¢103.4 billion recorded in 2019 (pre-pandemic).

According to the report, the major drivers of growth would be cooler inflation and greater cedi stability and strength over 2025, while also allowing for a dovish approach from the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Related Articles

This is in line with its Country Risk team, which forecasts real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 4.2 per cent year-on-year.

For households in Ghana, it pointed out that there will be key upsides.

Accordingly, the slower inflation over 2025 will further fuel spending growth and a greater number of transactions and will also see tailwinds from lower debt servicing costs.

In February 2025, Fitch Solutions said the volume of mobile money transactions decline to under 700 million transactions, following a record high of 745.0 million transactions over December 2024.

Similarly, the value of transactions stood at GH¢316 billion over February 2025, identical to the November 2024 reading, though below the December 2024 and January 2025 levels.

The slowdown in consumer activity, it said, came in the wake of the presidential election at the back of 2024 as well as weaker purchasing power following the December festive season.

"To the upside, slower inflation over 2025 will further fuel spending growth and a greater number of transactions and will also see tailwinds from lower debt servicing costs", it added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.