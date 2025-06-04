West Africa: Liberia's Foreign Ministry to Host Public Watch Party for UN Security Council Vote

Monrovia — Liberia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will host a public watch party for the live broadcast of the United Nations Security Council vote, as the country bids for a non-permanent seat for the 2026-2027 term.

The event is set for Tuesday, June 3, at 1 p.m., at the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia. It will be open to the public, allowing citizens, diplomats, and stakeholders to witness the vote in real time.

"This is an opportunity for Liberians and our friends from the international community to come together in the spirit of transparency, unity, and cooperation," said Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti in a statement. "We are proud to open our doors and provide a platform for public viewing of this critical phase in our democratic journey."

According to the Ministry, invited guests include current and former government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives of international organizations, civil society leaders, and members of the general public.

The event is aimed at promoting civic engagement, reinforcing democratic institutions, and showcasing Liberia's commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation.

The Ministry urged all interested parties to attend and support Liberia's effort to join the UN Security Council, calling the moment "historic" in the country's diplomatic evolution.