Liberia: Nafaa Director Generals Faceoff

Acting Director-General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), J. Cyrus Saygbe, has strongly pushed back against the politicization of development programs in Liberia, warning that public projects must not be claimed as personal or partisan accomplishments.

Appearing live on the Super Morning Show on LNTV/ELBC 99.9 FM, Saygbe emphasized that government programs are part of national continuity and should not be attributed to individuals for political gain. His remarks came during a discussion on a major World Bank-funded fisheries project at the University of Liberia.

"This project actually originated under Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. It was negotiated and finalized, and the financing agreement filtered through in 2018 when the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government took over," Saygbe explained. "Government is continuity. I get frustrated when people begin to personalize public activities."

He said the two newly constructed buildings -- a dormitory and academic facility -- at the College of Fisheries and Aquaculture represent the evolution of the sector and the increased interest among Liberian students to pursue aquaculture, marine, and inland fisheries.

"Before the war, students saw agriculture and fishery as taboo. Now, their desire and enthusiasm are just so exciting," Saygbe added.

Saygbe also took aim at Eugene Nagbe, former Maritime Commissioner and current Chief of Staff to the political leader of the CDC. Nagbe recently criticized Saygbe for allegedly failing to credit the previous administration.

"Do you really want me to dignify that statement?" Saygbe asked. "Eugene is not a serious person. This is someone who once insulted the CDC while in the Unity Party. Then when he couldn't stand opposition's life, he returned to the same CDC he once denigrated. That's not serious leadership."

He added: "When Eugene was named campaign manager in the CDC, we celebrated. No serious campaign manager says, 'When my government wins, no opposition will work."'

Saygbe read from a March 28 Facebook post to emphasize that he never took personal credit for the project: "The Government of Liberia, through NaFAA with support from the World Bank, brought joy to the students, faculty, and staff of the University of Liberia's College of Fisheries and Aquaculture by officially handing over two newly constructed buildings today."

"Did I personalize it?" he asked. "It's about the government. What I'm doing now is because of the office I sit in. Tomorrow, if I leave, who will care about what I say?"

But just hours after Saygbe's appearance, the embattled suspended Director-General of NaFAA, Emma Metieh Glassco, broke her silence on Facebook, accusing the government of orchestrating a political witch hunt against her.

In a strongly worded post, Glassco wrote: "That action was quite vicious and mediocre. How much more do you want of me -- haven't you guys had enough? Staged-managed protests, harassment from every side, public humiliation, maligned my character -- and yet you can't establish a single proof."

She alleged that her suspension and subsequent public criticism, including during Saygbe's radio appearance, are part of a deliberate campaign to discredit her tenure.

"You pay to relay a podcast just to attack my person... The job is being taken away and it's fine, but let me be, for God's sake. Don't take my silence for granted!"

Glassco, who was suspended by President Joseph Boakai on February 14, following recommendations from the Office of the Ombudsman and NaFAA's Board, was fined US$500 for violating Liberia's Code of Conduct -- specifically for administrative abuse and ignoring board directives. She is also under investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), though findings have yet to be released.

In her statement, Glassco argued her removal was politically motivated.

"NaFAA finally got itself a politician," she wrote, a veiled jab at Saygbe. She accused the current leadership of attempting to discredit her legacy, including what she described as historic achievements.

Among those, she listed the mobilization of US$40 million from the World Bank in 2021 and US$20 million from the OPEC Fund in 2023.

"Discredit efforts that drew both national and international recognition, including the mobilization of financial resources? Show me one government institution without financial liabilities -- including the government itself, which owes LEC millions."

She added that ongoing NaFAA projects were already near completion before her suspension and urged Saygbe to focus on sustaining progress.

"Just sustain all of our gains until we see the added value," she wrote. "We were anxious to look forward to new policy reforms and programs, particularly directed to local fishermen."

Glassco has also filed a US$15 million lawsuit against the Liberian government at the ECOWAS Court of Justice, claiming her suspension was unlawful and violated the NaFAA Act, which guarantees a four-year term for the Director-General.

NaFAA's board and Saygbe maintain that her suspension followed legal due process, but Glassco's comments are likely to reignite debate over political interference and accountability in public institutions.

Saygbe, meanwhile, said his focus remains on ensuring transparency and rebuilding Liberia's credibility with international partners. He pointed to the ongoing struggle with illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing, noting Liberia has been under "pre-identification" for a potential EU yellow card since 2017.

"We've reengaged in the European Union. We told them we're ready to open our books," he said.

He ended with a parting shot at critics: "I want to encourage Eugene to start thinking about his next level. What can you do after government? Trust me, before this government ends, Eugene will come back to the Unity Party. He's like a political raspberry."

It remains to be seen whether Saygbe himself intends to focus on implementing development programs. As it stands, he appears preoccupied with the further "politicization" of his portfolio, by feeding partisan attacks with equally personal responses.