Liberia: Boakai Snubs Weah in UNSC Victory Speech, Sparking Backlash Over Unity Message

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's victory speech following Liberia's election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) made no mention of his immediate predecessor, George Weah--despite the campaign for the seat beginning during Weah's administration.

Liberia, running unopposed, secured the seat with 181 votes and will serve alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo as Africa's representatives on the Council from 2026 to 2027.

At a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, President Boakai credited several former leaders for laying the groundwork for Liberia's diplomatic accomplishments. However, he omitted Weah, who served as president from 2018 to 2024.

"We stand on the shoulders of giants, including Presidents Joseph Jenkins Roberts, Edwin Barclay, William V.S. Tubman, William R. Tolbert, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who flew the flag of Liberia high on the international stage," Boakai said. "This moment is the fruit of their labor and prayers."

He also paid tribute to Ambassador Angie Brooks Randolph, Africa's first female president of the UN General Assembly, and President Tolbert, praising their legacies and calls for justice and substance in international diplomacy.

The omission of Weah from the speech drew swift criticism from his supporters and some political neutrals, who argue that acknowledging Weah's role would have reflected a spirit of unity and national reconciliation.

Former Montserrado County District #8 Representative Acarous Moses Gray wrote on Facebook: "The Greatest Patriot, President George M. Weah, Sr. Thanks so much yah. Liberia wins," alongside a photo of Weah and UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN General Assembly.

Another user, Krahn Monk, posted: "Congratulations to Liberia on securing a seat at the United Nations Security Council. Kudos to former President George M. Weah for initiating the process."

Abubakar Bah Page II echoed the sentiment: "We take this blissful moment to celebrate yet another foundation set by former President, H.E. George M. Weah, Sr."

Even some Boakai supporters expressed disappointment over the omission.

A journalist supportive of the Unity Party-led government, who requested anonymity, said Boakai missed an opportunity to demonstrate genuine reconciliation. "We can't promote unity through lip-service," he said.

Activist Vandalark Patricks was more direct. "This is Liberia for you, my brother. The vindictiveness is too much," he told The Liberian Investigator. "Former President Weah started the whole thing. Not recognizing him was very wrong and disappointing."

He urged Boakai to rise above partisanship and show the leadership expected of a statesman. "He is an elder with vast experience in public service. We do not expect to see him repeating the wrongs he criticized yesterday. This should have been a perfect opportunity to unite the country, beginning with those in the opposition."

During the campaign for the UNSC seat, Liberia sought support from other African nations, including Burundi. Among those who publicly backed Liberia's bid were Weah and Alexander B. Cummings, political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress.

Critics argue that Boakai's speech, while celebratory, failed to reflect the full bipartisan effort that secured Liberia's return to the global diplomatic spotlight.