Liberia: Rising Star Will-Flash Making Waves With Back-to-Back Hit Singles

Monrovia — Underground artist Prince Oluwale Williams, popularly known by his stage name Will~Flash00, is quickly rising to prominence in the Liberian music scene with two major hit songs gaining massive traction both at home and abroad.

His latest single, "Single", featuring Fluxii, is already making waves on major platforms. According to Will~Flash00, the collaboration with Fluxii was a result of a fan poll he conducted on Facebook, and the overwhelming support for the track has been remarkable.

The song is currently trending across digital platforms: it holds the 44th spot on Apple Music, ranks second on Audiomack's Top Chart with over 175,000 plays, 2,000 reactions, 1,470 downloads, and 41 shares. On TikTok, the song has been posted over 4,200 times, attracting 9,379 reactions, 275 comments, and 694 favorites. Influencers and content creators both in Liberia and beyond are increasingly using the sound in their videos.

WillFlash00 first drew widespread attention with "My Exs" featuring Liberian star CIC. The track amassed over one million plays on Audiomack and catapulted him into the national spotlight. With just two major hits, WillFlash00 is fast becoming a household name in Liberia's entertainment industry.

He currently boasts 39,000 followers on Facebook and 25,800 followers on TikTok.

Reflecting on his journey, Will~Flash00 revealed that he began singing at a young age and credits his father as his biggest supporter. He named Nigerian Afrobeat star Rema as his role model and says he draws inspiration from Rema's global appeal and musical style.

Before finding success, Will~Flash00 faced significant challenges breaking into the Liberian music scene, including financial constraints and limited access to recording studios. "I was looked down on by some people in the industry," he recalled. "But now that I'm in the spotlight, I plan to stay--not just in Liberia, but globally."

His big break came when his first manager connected him with King Jaffa, leading to his signing with SOG Records on May 19, 2024. His official manager is Joe V. Yoko.

Will~Flash00 continues to deliver hits including:

· My Exs feat. CIC

· Single feat. Fluxii

· Boil on Dem feat. Strongman

· Da Your Problem feat. Lil More

· Kilimanjaro

· Heart and Soul

· Heart and Soul (Refix)

· Congratulations Joseph Boakai Sr

Coming from a family of six, Will~Flash00 is the middle child. He proudly speaks of the support he receives from his parents, Mr. Michael Williams and Mrs. Patricia Williams.

Beyond music, he is also a professional photographer and dreams of one day owning his own modeling and photo studio.

With passion, persistence, and a growing fan base, Will~Flash00 is proving to be a force to reckon with in the Liberian entertainment industry--and possibly, the global music scene.