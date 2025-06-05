Nigerian Boxing Legend Obisia 'Golden Gloves' Nwankpa Is Dead

Nwankpa's death marks yet another major loss for Nigerian sports in a year already shadowed by grief.

Obisia Nwankpa, the iconic boxer and former national coach fondly known as "Golden Gloves," is dead.

He passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, 3 June, at the age of 75.

While speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on the development, Rafiu Ladipo, president of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C,) said the late boxer is deserving of a place in the country's Sports Hall of Fame.

According to Mr Ladipo, Obisia's death is another big loss to the Boxing fraternity in Nigeria and beyond.

"This is another big blow for us... Obisia deserves to be immortalised in this country because he gave his all to boxing" Mr Ladipo stated

While reports suggest Obisia's body has since been moved to a mortuary pending when further details on funeral arrangements will be disclosed, Mr Ladipo assured that the NBB of C will be glad to work withthe family and offer support in the best way possible.

"The family has not gotten across to us, but if they get across to us, we will do what is expected of u,s" Mr Ladipo assure usd.

Dark 2025

Nwankpa's death marks yet another major loss for Nigerian sports in a year already shadowed by grief.

2025 has seen the passing of several prominent figures, including football legend Christian Chukwu and rising boxing star Segun Olarenwaju, who tragically died during a bout in Ghana.

Illustrious career

Born on 19 May 1955, in Lagos, Obisia Nwankpa's impact on Nigerian boxing spanned over four decades, from his days as a fierce competitor in the ring to his role as a dedicated national coach.

He represented Nigeria at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, competing in the light-welterweight division.

Though he lost his opening bout to Puerto Rico's Laudiel Negron, his international career was only beginning.

Nwankpa quickly rose to prominence at home and abroad. He clinched gold medals at the 1973 All-Africa Games in Lagos and the 1974 British Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, New Zealand, both in the light-welterweight category.

His professional career was equally distinguished: he became the Nigerian Lightweight Champion, African Boxing Union (ABU) Lightweight Champion, and Commonwealth Lightweight Champion.

At his peak, he was the number one contender for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Light-Welterweight Title, challenging American champion Saoul Mamby.

Over his professional career, Nwankpa fought in 29 bouts, winning 23, including 16 by knockout, and losing 6.

Following his retirement from the ring, Nwankpa transitioned into coaching, serving as the Head Coach of the Nigerian Boxing Team.

He led the team to two Olympic Games -- Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 -- and mentored a generation of Nigerian boxers.

Final years

In his final years, Nwankpa faced a quiet but difficult battle with dementia and other health issues.

In September 2024, he made a rare public appearance at the National Gym in Surulere, Lagos, accompanied by his wife and children.

During that visit, covered by Fight Gist Media, his daughter spoke on his behalf, revealing that the once-vibrant champion was no longer able to speak or recognise familiar faces due to severe memory loss.