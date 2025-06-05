Ghana: Mathew Opoku Prempeh Confirms Nib Probe Over His Tenure As Education Minister

4 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Former Education Minister and running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) , Dr, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has confirmed an ongoing investigation by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) into his stewardship as Education Minister.

According to Dr.Opoku Prempeh he has been to NIB on two occasions

"People don't know that I've been invited by the NIB to assist in investigations into some issues during my time at the Ministry of Education. I couldn't have declined that invitation," he stated.

Speaking to 1957 News in an interview, he acknowledged some challenges of recalling specific details from his tenure, which ended over four years ago.

"I've forgotten some of the issues; I can't remember everything that happened while I was in office. That is why we have technocrats and others who assist in running the ministry and keep records," he explained.

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh further advised public officers to act with integrity, stating, "I always say that those of us in politics should know that no condition is permanent. Today, you can be in power; the next day, you could be in opposition."

He said politicians in power should always be mindful of what they do with the authority entrusted to them, so that if they are asked to account for their stewardship tomorrow, they can easily do so."

