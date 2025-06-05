Nigeria: Truck Drivers Block Lokoja-Ajaokuta Highway Over Shooting of Colleagues

Some truck drivers on Wednesday blocked the Ganaja-lokoja-Ajaokuta expressway in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State over the shooting of their colleagues - a truck driver and his mate.

The incident happened when security operatives keeping vigil on the highway allegedly shot the duo for refusing to stop for checking at their roadblock when flagged down.

However, no life was lost, as the victims were rushed to the hospital after gunshot wounds.

Angered, the truck drivers blocked the road from the Ganaja-lokoja-Ajaokuta junction at the flyover bridge in solidarity with their injured colleagues.

Until men of the military were deployed to the scene, the truck drivers stood their ground, refusing to remove their trucks from the highway.

The incident resulted into a gridlock which prevented commuters, motorists, and other road users, from going to their workplaces and offices.

Many civil servants reportedly trekked for hours to access their offices, even as many others were said to have returned home.

"I had to trekked from governor Idris Wada estate, about 7 kilometer to the place of my work. It was a nastic and frustrating experience.

"We thank the soldiers for their timely intervention, as they brought the situation under control towards noon of the day", said Aliyu Dansabe, a civil servant.

When contacted, the kogi State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, said the situation is under control.