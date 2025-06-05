Nigeria: Truck Drivers Block Lokoja-Ajaokuta Highway Over Shooting of Colleagues

4 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijani Labaran

Some truck drivers on Wednesday blocked the Ganaja-lokoja-Ajaokuta expressway in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State over the shooting of their colleagues - a truck driver and his mate.

The incident happened when security operatives keeping vigil on the highway allegedly shot the duo for refusing to stop for checking at their roadblock when flagged down.

However, no life was lost, as the victims were rushed to the hospital after gunshot wounds.

Angered, the truck drivers blocked the road from the Ganaja-lokoja-Ajaokuta junction at the flyover bridge in solidarity with their injured colleagues.

Until men of the military were deployed to the scene, the truck drivers stood their ground, refusing to remove their trucks from the highway.

The incident resulted into a gridlock which prevented commuters, motorists, and other road users, from going to their workplaces and offices.

Many civil servants reportedly trekked for hours to access their offices, even as many others were said to have returned home.

"I had to trekked from governor Idris Wada estate, about 7 kilometer to the place of my work. It was a nastic and frustrating experience.

"We thank the soldiers for their timely intervention, as they brought the situation under control towards noon of the day", said Aliyu Dansabe, a civil servant.

When contacted, the kogi State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, said the situation is under control.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.