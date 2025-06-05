Nigeria: 4 Teens to Represent Nigeria At Global Robotics Championship

In a stirring display of innovation and youthful determination, four Nigerian secondary school students have embarked on a journey to California, USA, to represent Nigeria at an international robotics championship.

Representing Federal Government College, Kaduna, at the prestigious 2025 First LEGO League Global Robotics Challenge are: Jovial Banki, Sinkalu Elizabeth, Obadaki Hiqmat, and Abubakar Aminu--a dynamic team driven by passion, hard work, and the dream of putting Nigeria on the global innovation map.

The team was met at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMA), Lagos, with luggage and excitement, sharing the journey behind their groundbreaking project.

"Our robot is unique. We looked at existing underwater monitoring devices and made ours better. We added mobility, data transmission, and improved placement and stability. It's designed to send real-time information from marine environments back to researchers," said Jovial Banki.

Crafted with four motors and robust wheels, the robot was the result of months of rigorous teamwork, creativity, and resilience. The students proudly explained how they juggled academic studies and national exams with long hours in the robotics lab.

"Hard work, commitment, teamwork--it took everything we had," added Abubakar Aminu. "But it also gave us joy. I played a part in designing and assembling the robot. It made me realize that even people who think they 'can't' can still make a difference," added Aminu.

While some team members had to remain behind due to WAEC examinations, the four traveling students expressed a strong sense of responsibility and purpose.

"We're not just representing ourselves," said Sinkalu Elizabeth. "We're carrying the hopes of our school, our state, and our country. It wasn't easy balancing schoolwork and robotics, but our dream kept us going. We want to return as champions."

Their coach, Mohammed Magaji, who has guided the team from its earliest stages, was visibly proud of what they've accomplished.

"This didn't happen overnight," said Magaji. "We trained from scratch--teaching the robot to mimic life, testing and refining. From regional qualifiers to the national finals, it's been a journey of vision and discipline. Now, we're ready to show the world," Magaji added. He noted that, the team's rise has already sparked a wave of interest in STEM across their region.

'Younger students now come to us saying, 'We want to be part of this.' That's how transformation begins--student by student, dream by dream,' he stressed.

The school's principal, Mr. Adewale Adeyanju, whose unwavering support helped the team reach this milestone, emphasised the broader national implications of their success.

'This isn't just a robotics competition--it's a statement. It's about showcasing Nigerian talent to the world. It proves we can innovate, compete, and lead globally,' he said. Adeyanju highlighted how the team's journey aligns with Nigeria's national agenda for technological advancement.

This reflects what President Bola Tinubu's administration is pushing for--ICT growth, academic excellence, and international relevance, he explained.

"When I visited the robotics lab after assuming office, I told the staff: 'We must train these children to meet international standards.' Despite limited funding and setbacks, we did. And today, these students are going to represent Nigeria on a world stage," Adeyanju pointed out.

He also revealed that, visa challenges had prevented the original national winners from traveling, but he remained resolute in his belief that this team's journey was meant to be. "I told them, 'The grace we carry is different.' We are going with preparation, purpose, and the prayers of a nation.

"This journey is a beacon. It tells the world: look at what Nigerian students can do. Bring your investment, your collaboration, your trust. These are tomorrow's leaders and they're ready today." he concluded.

The tournament, which started on Saturday, 31st of May 2025, ended yesterday, 2nd of June, 2023.

According to the Principal of the school, Adewale Adeyanju, "it was an eye opener because we gathered experience. Meanwhile, we got medals for participation. We need to invest more in Robotics."