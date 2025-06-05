Nigeria: UNICEF, Stakeholders Seek More Funding for Maternal, Child Health

Health experts and development partners have called for improved funding and efficient resource allocation for maternal, newborn and child health in Nigeria, particularly at the primary healthcare level.

The stakeholders made the call during a workshop on budgeting and financing for primary healthcare, organised by Development Governance International (DGI) Consult with support from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), held in Abuja.

The workshop featured a detailed review of public health expenditure analyses from four states - Bayelsa, Gombe, Niger and Taraba - highlighting budget allocations, spending patterns, and the effectiveness of investments in maternal and child health services.

The initiative also assessed the progress of the 2022 GAVI Primary Health Care Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with eight state governments to boost health financing.

Participants included representatives from state ministries of health and finance, State Primary Health Care Development Agencies (SPHCDA), local government ministries, and state chapters of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

In his opening remarks, CEO of DGI Consult, Dr Gafar Alawode, said the workshop aimed to disseminate key findings from expenditure reviews, advocate for increased investments in primary healthcare, and build consensus around policy recommendations.

"We must strengthen state-level health financing systems to achieve Universal Health Coverage. Our findings provide a roadmap for addressing inefficiencies and prioritising maternal, neonatal, and child health," he said.

Speaking on behalf of UNICEF, Dr. Sachin Bhokare, a Health Specialist, emphasised the urgency of investing in vulnerable populations.

"Today, we come together as champions for a shared goal--ensuring that every Nigerian, especially women and children, has access to affordable, quality healthcare," he said. "The evidence presented here must drive coordinated action at the sub-national level."

Goodwill messages were delivered by key figures including Niger State's Commissioner for Finance, Mallam Lawal Maikano; Senior Health Advisor at the Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab; ALGON Chairman in Gombe State, Mallam Sani Haruna; and the Chief of Party at Abt Global, Dr. Bolanle Olusola-Faleye.

They collectively stressed the importance of translating policy into action and closing gaps in service delivery.

Also, Dr. Emmanuel Emedo of DGI Consult gave an overview of the GAVI PHC MoU, describing it as a strategic legal framework involving the federal government, GAVI, UNICEF, and eight participating states.

He explained how it aligns with the National Strategy for Immunization and PHC System Strengthening (NSIPSS), PHC Under One Roof (PHCUOR), and the World Health Strategy.

Project Consultant, Dr. Bukola Shittu-Muideen presented key findings from the public health expenditure analysis.

She outlined budgetary inefficiencies, underspending, and missed opportunities for scaling impactful interventions in maternal and child health.

Participants engaged in breakout sessions to develop action plans based on nine strategic recommendations from the analysis. These plans are expected to be integrated into the state Annual Operational Plans (AOPs).

Dr. Alawode urged states to move beyond planning and take decisive steps toward implementing workshop outcomes.

"We now have the evidence and the strategies. The next step is action - implementing these recommendations and holding ourselves accountable for results," he said.

The workshop reaffirmed stakeholders' commitment to strengthening Nigeria's primary healthcare system, particularly for women and children who continue to bear the brunt of inadequate public health investment.