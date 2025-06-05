Liberia Council of Churches Hails Nation's Historic Election to UN Security Council

Monrovia, Liberia — Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has extended congratulations to the Government and People of Liberia on the nation's historic election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a Non-Permanent Member.

This milestone marks Liberia's return to the Security Council for the first time in over six decades, since its previous tenure in 1964. The LCC described the moment not just as a diplomatic achievement, but as a symbol of national transformation.

"This is more than an achievement; it is a divine moment," the LCC declared in an official statement by its Rev. Samuel B. Reeves. "It symbolizes the triumph of perseverance, the fruit of national sacrifice, and the promise of a new generation. Liberia's voice will now echo in the chambers of global power--not as a subject of discussion, but as a contributor to the solutions the world seeks."

The LCC called on all Liberians--from the hills of Lofa to the shores of Grand Kru--to embrace this opportunity with unity, reconciliation, and integrity. "Liberia's seat on the Council must become a pulpit for peace, a platform for justice, and a beacon of hope for Africa," the statement emphasized.

The Council also praised the leadership that paved the way for this achievement, commending President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his steady statesmanship and recognizing former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George M. Weah for laying the foundation for Liberia's renewed global engagement.

In addition, the LCC expressed profound appreciation to the international community and the United Nations member states for placing their confidence in Liberia.

"This election is not the end--it is a beginning. Let us rise with humility, act with wisdom, and serve with courage," the statement concluded.

About the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC):

The Liberia Council of Churches is a faith-based organization dedicated to fostering peace, justice, reconciliation, and unity through Christian witness and ecumenical collaboration.