Liberia: Senate Investigate LACE for Allegedly Spending Over $675,000 On Assessment Tour

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has launched an investigation into the reported expenditure of US$675,000 by the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE), which the agency says was used to assess legislative projects across Liberia's 15 counties.

The probe was announced during plenary on Tuesday, June 3, and is being conducted by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and Audit amid concerns about the transparency and accountability of public funds allocated for development purposes.

LACE, an autonomous government agency responsible for implementing community-driven development projects aimed at alleviating poverty and advancing national development goals, reportedly received the funds as part of a US$11 million package approved in the 2024 National Budget for legislative projects.

According to LACE, the US$675,000 was used to conduct community surveys, town hall meetings, and field assessments for more than 300 proposed initiatives submitted by lawmakers.

However, the spending has come under scrutiny by members of the Senate, particularly Senator Prince K. Moye of Bong County, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget.

Senator Moye questioned the magnitude of the amount spent merely on assessment activities and called for immediate oversight action by the Legislature. He said, "The US$675,000 that was used by LACE to do community surveys, town hall meetings for the Senate or from the legislative projects or community development projects, which we have a copy of the report but we have not thoroughly gone through - the PAC needs to make that as part of our investigation."

Senator Moye emphasized that the report submitted by LACE detailing the expenditure had not yet been properly reviewed, and called for a comprehensive audit to ensure transparency.

The disbursement of funds to LACE was made under a framework agreement signed by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), LACE, and the National Legislature, a structure initially introduced in 2015 to address widespread corruption and irregularities in project implementation. Under that framework, all funds for legislative projects are to be transferred into a LACE-controlled account, with the agency responsible for execution and oversight.

Despite these safeguards, several lawmakers have expressed doubt about how effectively the system is functioning. One of the most vocal critics is River Gee County Senator Jonathan Boycharles Sogbie, who raised concerns about the long-stalled Fish Town City Hall project.

In a communication addressed to the Senate plenary, Senator Sogbie claimed that although the project had been allocated funds under the Legislative project scheme, it has remained abandoned since 2022. "It is unfortunate that the project has been abandoned since 2022," he wrote. "I kindly request the indulgence of this August Body to take cease of this matter. It is my hope that the Senate will engage the relevant authorities and agencies to ensure timely completion of the city hall project for the benefit of our people."

Senator Sogbie added that he wrote to LACE in September 2023 requesting an update on the project and an explanation for the delay, but said the agency failed to respond. "No physical works have resumed on the project since I raised a concern on its abandonment," he said, describing the situation as a "disservice" to the people of River Gee County who continue to be deprived of basic public infrastructure.

The Fish Town City Hall is one of more than 308 projects reportedly submitted to LACE by lawmakers under the reintroduced Legislative Support Project (LSP). Other planned projects include the construction of market buildings, youth and women centers, bridges, schools, culverts, roads, procurement of public transportation vehicles and heavy equipment, as well as tuition assistance and scholarships for academic and vocational programs.

In August 2024, LACE announced that it had deployed teams across Liberia to conduct the assessments and consultations needed to kick off implementation.

The agency defended the US$675,000 cost of these activities as necessary to cover logistics, planning, and community engagement processes. However, lawmakers and civil society organizations have questioned whether the expenditure represents a responsible use of public resources, especially in a struggling economy where many communities remain underserved.

Following the concerns raised by Senators Moye and Sogbie, the Senate plenary unanimously instructed the Committee on Public Accounts and Audit to launch a full investigation into the expenditure.

The committee is tasked with determining whether the funds were used in accordance with the provisions of the framework agreement and whether the implementation of the legislative projects is progressing as reported. The committee is expected to present its findings to the Senate within two weeks.

As of press time, LACE Executive Director Julius Sele has not publicly responded to the Senate's directive or to the concerns raised about the agency's use of the funds.

The Senate's probe comes at a time when the Liberian public is demanding greater transparency and accountability in the management of public finances. Many communities, particularly in rural areas, have voiced frustration over incomplete or poorly executed development projects that have failed to improve local living conditions. Critics argue that mismanagement of funds continues to undermine national development goals and erodes public trust in government institutions.