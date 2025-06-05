Africa: Liberia Off the Hook As President Trump Issues Travel Ban for 12 Countries, Partial Restrictions for Seven Including Sierra Leone

Monrovia — Liberia has avoided inclusion on a new list of countries facing U.S. travel restrictions, following concerns earlier this year that the country could face sanctions for failure to meet certain visa and security requirements.

Over two months ago, the U.S. government had placed Liberia in the "yellow" category--a warning designation urging the country to address specific deficiencies or risk being sanctioned. At the time, it was uncertain whether Liberia would act swiftly enough to avoid penalties, or whether ordinary Liberians would suffer the consequences of government inaction.

However, President Donald Trump's latest executive order, signed this week, excludes Liberia from the list of countries facing full or partial travel bans. The order bans nationals from 12 countries--primarily in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia--from entering the United States.

Neighboring Sierra Leone, however, was among seven countries hit with partial restrictions due to high visa overstay rates. Under the new policy, several U.S. visa programs for citizens of those countries will be suspended, though an outright entry ban has not been implemented.

Trump justified the move as essential for strengthening national security and countering terrorism.

"As President, I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people," Trump stated in the proclamation. "I remain committed to engaging with those countries willing to cooperate to improve information-sharing and identity-management procedures, and to address both terrorism-related and public-safety risks."

Countries Barred from Entering the U.S.

The 12 countries now under full travel bans are:

Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

According to the proclamation, many of these nations either failed to accept the return of their nationals or exhibited high rates of visa overstays, which the administration considers a serious breach of U.S. immigration law. Others, such as Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia, were cited for inadequate vetting and screening processes.

Countries Facing Partial Restrictions

Seven countries, including Sierra Leone, are subject to partial restrictions affecting selected visa categories:

Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

These countries will see suspensions in certain visa programs, though some exemptions apply. Lawful permanent residents of the U.S., recipients of Afghan Special Immigrant Visas, diplomatic visa holders, and immediate family members applying for immigrant visas are exempted. The order also allows exceptions for ethnic and religious minorities in Iran, dual nationals traveling on unrestricted passports, and athletes participating in the Olympics or World Cup.

The travel restrictions are scheduled to take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday.

Criticism and Geopolitical Impact

According to NBC News, critics argue that the new travel ban could further strain the United States' already fragile diplomatic relationships. The Trump administration has faced mounting backlash over recent moves to impose trade tariffs, reduce humanitarian aid, and pressure nations to accept deported migrants--while penalizing those that refuse.

In a video shared by the White House on Wednesday night, President Trump described the travel restrictions as "a key part of preventing major foreign terror attacks on American soil." He cited recent violence in Boulder, Colorado--an antisemitic attack that left at least 12 injured--as part of the broader justification for renewed immigration control measures.