Egypt Solicits Liberia's Support for Unesco Director-General Bid

4 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Paris, France — Professor Khaled Ahmed El-Enany Ali Ezz of Egypt, one of three candidates vying for the position of Director-General of UNESCO, paid a courtesy visit to Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay, Sr., Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO.

The visit formed part of Professor El-Enany's outreach efforts to garner support for his candidacy ahead of the upcoming election.

Professor El-Enany (Egypt), Firmin Edouard Matoko (Republic of Congo), and Ms. Gabriela Ilian Ramos Patiño (Mexico) are the three official candidates competing for the prestigious position of UNESCO Director-General.

The candidates were interviewed by the UNESCO Executive Board in April 2025. The final election will take place during the UNESCO General Conference in October 2025.

Ambassador Yorlay, who participated in the April interviews as a member of the Executive Board, is expected to join Liberia's Minister of Education at the General Conference for the official vote later this year.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.