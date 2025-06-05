Egypt Solicits Liberia's Support for Unesco Director-General Bid

Paris, France — Professor Khaled Ahmed El-Enany Ali Ezz of Egypt, one of three candidates vying for the position of Director-General of UNESCO, paid a courtesy visit to Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay, Sr., Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO.

The visit formed part of Professor El-Enany's outreach efforts to garner support for his candidacy ahead of the upcoming election.

Professor El-Enany (Egypt), Firmin Edouard Matoko (Republic of Congo), and Ms. Gabriela Ilian Ramos Patiño (Mexico) are the three official candidates competing for the prestigious position of UNESCO Director-General.

The candidates were interviewed by the UNESCO Executive Board in April 2025. The final election will take place during the UNESCO General Conference in October 2025.

Ambassador Yorlay, who participated in the April interviews as a member of the Executive Board, is expected to join Liberia's Minister of Education at the General Conference for the official vote later this year.