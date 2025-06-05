Liberia: Arcelormittal's Executive Chairmanlakshmi Mittal Arrives in Liberia to Commission Country's First Iron Ore Concentrator

Nimba — ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi N. Mittal has arrived in Liberia ahead of the commissioning of the country's first iron ore concentrator, a historic event scheduled for Thursday, June 5, in Yekepa, Nimba County.

The ceremony, which will also be attended by President Joseph Boakai and other senior government officials, will mark a significant milestone in Liberia's industrial development and economic transformation.

Mr. Mittal's visit highlights the strategic importance of Liberia within ArcelorMittal's global operations and reflects the company's long-term commitment to the country's growth.

The commissioning of the concentrator is the centerpiece of ArcelorMittal Liberia's US$3 billion Phase II expansion project, the largest foreign direct investment in Liberia since the end of its civil conflict.

The new iron ore concentrator, the first of its kind in West Africa, will enable Liberia to process lower-grade iron ore into high-grade magnetite concentrate, allowing the country to add value to its mineral resources instead of exporting raw ore. This is expected to increase government revenues, generate thousands of jobs, and strengthen Liberia's position in the global iron ore market.

A senior Liberian government official described the event as a turning point for the nation, noting that the arrival of Mr. Mittal demonstrates the seriousness with which ArcelorMittal regards Liberia's development potential. The official said the commissioning is not just about opening a new plant but signifies the ignition of Liberia's industrial future.

Mr. Mittal is one of the most prominent figures in the global steel and mining industry, and his visit is widely seen as a vote of confidence in Liberia's investment climate under the administration of President Boakai.

The government has made economic transformation, infrastructure development, and job creation key priorities under its ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. President Boakai is expected to address the nation at the ceremony, emphasizing the government's goal to transition Liberia from exporting raw materials to producing high-value commodities.

According to ArcelorMittal Liberia, the concentrator is mechanically complete and undergoing wet commissioning. When operational, it will upgrade lower-grade hematite ore containing 35 to 37 percent iron into a premium magnetite concentrate exceeding 66 percent iron content.

Production is expected to increase from the current five million tonnes per annum to 15 million tonnes initially, with plans to reach 20 million tonnes by the end of 2025.

The commissioning event will also highlight other critical infrastructure developments under the Phase II expansion, including upgrades to the Yekepa-Buchanan railway corridor, where more than 440,000 new sleepers and 230,000 meters of track have been installed.

The rail line has also been modernized with 16 new locomotives, 700 wagons, and advanced signaling and communication systems to improve safety and efficiency. At Buchanan Port, the berth has been extended to accommodate Panamax-class vessels, and a new high-capacity shiploader has been installed along with upgraded material handling and environmental control facilities.

Michiel van der Merwe, CEO of ArcelorMittal Liberia, said the project has already created over 3,000 construction jobs and is expected to generate more than 7,000 direct jobs at full operation. He emphasized that the new infrastructure will not only support mining activities but also catalyze broader regional development.

The project has also made significant investments in community development, including healthcare, education, clean water, and economic inclusion programs. Since 2005, ArcelorMittal has contributed more than US$48 million to the County Social Development Fund, including a recent US$4 million increase tied to the renegotiated Mineral Development Agreement.

A full Environmental and Social Impact Assessment was conducted and approved before construction began.

Van der Merwe reiterated that ArcelorMittal is a long-term partner committed to Liberia's sustainable development, saying the commissioning of the concentrator is evidence of that dedication.

ArcelorMittal's presence in Liberia dates back to 2005 with the signing of the original Mineral Development Agreement. The company resumed mining operations in 2011 with Direct Shipping Ore and has since become Liberia's largest taxpayer and foreign investor.

Key milestones in ArcelorMittal Liberia's history include the 2005 MDA signing, the start of DSO operations in 2011, the first iron ore exports through Buchanan Port in 2012, the reactivation of Phase II expansion in 2022, and the commissioning of the concentrator in 2025.

Once fully operational, the concentrator and its associated infrastructure will position Liberia as a key global supplier of premium iron ore concentrate. The integrated approach, from mine to rail to port, creates an industrial corridor expected to serve as a model for future foreign direct investment.

The commissioning ceremony is anticipated to draw a wide range of stakeholders, including international investors, development partners, and civil society representatives.