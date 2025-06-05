Liberia: Close Ties Between Boakai Officials and AGL Raise Concerns Amid Ongoing Corruption Probe of Company's 'Controversial' Former Owners

Monrovia — The close relationship between President Joseph Boakai's political advisor, MacDella Cooper, and House Speaker Richard Koon--particularly their alleged ties to African Global Logistics (AGL), the controversial successor of Bolloré Africa Logistics--has raised serious concerns about transparency and integrity at the highest levels of Liberia's leadership.

Observers warn that the growing engagement with AGL, a company whose successor has a track record of alleged election interference and transnational corruption, could undermine political stability and taint the administration's efforts to attract credible foreign investment.

Upon taking office, the Boakai-Koung administration vowed to revamp Liberia's struggling economy and create a conducive environment for investors. In pursuit of this goal, political advisor MacDella Cooper and Speaker Koon recently embarked on what they described as a mission to explore investment opportunities. However, growing scrutiny surrounds their approach and the entities they are engaging with.

Cooper and Koon are reportedly in talks with AGL, formerly Bolloré Africa Logistics--a company that rebranded following widespread allegations of fraud. AGL was created after the acquisition of Bolloré's Africa operations by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in December 2022.

In May, Cooper posted on Facebook that she met with Sierra Leone's Vice President, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, to discuss trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

"Sierra Leone is ahead of the game and has taken a more aggressive approach towards development, especially with their roads, ports, and agriculture," she wrote.

AGL also shared news of the visit on its official page, stating:

"A high-powered Liberian delegation, including lawmakers, National Port Authority board members, and senior officials, visited us today to conduct a visibility study and learn about our operations. Led by the Senior Political Adviser to the president of the Republic of Liberia Magdela Cooper, the group received a detailed presentation from both the Country Manger Cpt Fabjanko Kokan and the General manager Maroun Abi-Aad. The delegation also toured key terminal facilities such as the STS crane, the power plant, and the workshop. The delegation appreciated the warm welcome and the opportunity to see the terminal's capabilities in person."

However, a FrontPage Africa investigation reveals that the visit was more than just a courtesy call. Sources familiar with the matter allege the primary objective was to introduce Speaker Koon to AGL--a rebranded company whose former owners are embroiled in serious legal troubles, including allegations of corruption and illicit acquisition of port concessions across West Africa.

The offices of the Political Advisor and Speaker Koon are yet to respond.

In March, civil society groups from five African countries--Togo, Guinea, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon--filed fraud and corruption complaints against French billionaire Vincent Bolloré and his son. The coalition, Restitution for Africa, accused the Bolloré Group of unlawfully obtaining port rights and laundering proceeds through the sale of its Africa logistics operations.

According to Reuters, French financial prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into the matter. The Bolloré Group, which has since rebranded as AGL, has declined to comment through its legal team. Despite the new name, the company remains under the same management. Capt. Fabjanko Kokan, who formerly managed Bolloré Transport, now heads AGL's regional operations.

Critics say the timing of AGL's rebranding and MSC's acquisition appears to be a strategic move to shield the company from its legal liabilities--an example of what some experts call "corporate veiling" or "asset shielding."

Sources tell FPA that the Liberian delegation to Sierra Leone included several close allies and relatives of key Unity Party (UP) Alliance officials, including lawmakers who played pivotal roles in Koon's rise to the speakership.

"As citizens, we must question the real motives behind the collaboration between President Boakai's advisor and Speaker Koon with a company like AGL. Are they genuinely seeking development, or are they pursuing personal enrichment at the expense of the Liberian people?" one economist asked, speaking on condition of anonymity.

With allegations of election interference and financial misconduct shadowing AGL's former owners, calls for transparency and accountability are growing louder.

"This exposé should serve as a wake-up call. Liberia is still recovering from years of conflict fueled by corruption and abuse. We must not allow our leaders to compromise democratic integrity by partnering with exploitative corporations," said another concerned source.

Meanwhile, although officials have not announced any concrete outcomes from the visit, some critics have already begun comparing this trip to a previous move by top aides to President Boakai that led to a controversial negotiation with the South Africa-based Guma Group and Chinese manufacturer SANY Group. That deal involved the procurement of 285 pieces of earth-moving equipment for road construction and maintenance. Initially reported to be worth over $60 million, the deal faced heavy criticism and was later renegotiated and reduced to $22 million under the direction of Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

As the situation unfolds, media and civil society actors are urged to remain vigilant. The future of Liberia, many believe, hinges on a firm commitment to justice, transparency, and ethical governance.