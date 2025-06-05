In a gesture of goodwill during a period of heightened scrutiny and regulatory intervention, Huiran Mining Company has commenced the construction of a modern iron bridge in Jackson Village, Bong County.

The initiative, widely welcomed by residents and community leaders, is viewed as a significant step toward rebuilding trust between the Chinese-owned firm and its host communities in Jorpolu Clan, Jorquelleh District #3.

The bridge, which will span a major waterway connecting Jackson Village to several surrounding communities, is expected to improve access to schools, clinics, markets, and farms--areas long plagued by seasonal inaccessibility due to deteriorating infrastructure.

"This bridge is not just concrete and steel--it's a symbol of what's possible when companies fulfill their social responsibilities," said Mr. Brokes Leayne, a respected elder of Gbarmue Town. "It will connect farmers to markets, children to schools, and patients to clinics."

The project has sparked optimism among residents who have long demanded tangible benefits from mining operations. Community members, including Ebenezer Dolo of Gbarmue Town, praised the move and commended Bong County District #3 Representative J. Marvin Cole for advocating on behalf of affected towns.

Several locals credit Rep. Cole for initiating the bridge project by halting company vehicles from accessing the mining site until the community's damaged bridge was addressed.

"When our bridge was damaged, it was our lawmaker who came here and demanded the company fix our only access point," said one youth from Gbarmue Town. "He stood with us. People should stop being ungrateful and stop hilling people who are not in our interest."

While tensions persist between different voices in the community regarding who should receive credit for the development, there is growing consensus on the importance of unity and continued advocacy.

Otto S. Dunbar, spokesperson for communities impacted by Huiran Mining's operations, also acknowledged the contributions of local and national authorities. In a recent Facebook post, he expressed gratitude to Senator Johnny K. Kpehe, Sr., Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris, County Attorney Jonathan Flomo, and the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) for ensuring that the company honors the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

"In spite of citizens' earlier concerns that recent engagements with the company would mirror past failures--when community benefits were misused--you have helped restore public confidence," Dunbar wrote. "We are sincerely grateful. It is imperative that the approach going forward is not business as usual."

The bridge project comes just days after the MME suspended Huiran Mining's operations following allegations of illegal mining, environmental violations, and non-compliance with the previous MoU. The suspension was prompted by increasing complaints from local communities, civil society organizations, and environmental advocates.

In response, the Ministry launched a comprehensive review of the company's operations, with a focus on environmental standards, labor practices, and community obligations. While mining activities remain halted, the Ministry has allowed the bridge project to proceed under its oversight as part of Huiran's community commitments.

Officials have pledged a transparent and inclusive review process, though no specific date has been announced for the resumption of full operations.

Despite the positive reception to the bridge initiative, many residents remain cautiously optimistic, citing years of unmet promises and questionable handling of community development funds under previous agreements.

"The community has been patient for too long," said a resident of Jackson Village. "We want jobs, roads, clean water--but most of all, we want accountability. This bridge is a good start, but it must be followed by sustained action."

The frustrations of the past five years--marked by delays and a lack of transparency--have set a high bar for community expectations moving forward.

As investigations continue and Huiran Mining seeks to regain its social license to operate, the construction of the bridge may signal a shift in the company's approach to community engagement.

Residents are calling on Rep. J. Marvin Cole to continue holding the company accountable and ensuring that development extends beyond symbolic infrastructure. Many hope this marks the beginning of a new chapter defined by lasting partnerships and a people-first development agenda.

For now, while mining remains suspended, the bridge under construction stands as a visible commitment--one that citizens expect will be followed by further actions rooted in transparency, respect, and responsibility. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.