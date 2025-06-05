Nigeria: Ex-Petroleum Minister Jubril Aminu Dies At 85

5 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Gabriel

Former Minister of Education and Petroleum, Professor Jibril Aminu, has died at the age of 85.

Aminu, a distinguished diplomat, cardiologist, and statesman, passed away in Abuja on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

His funeral prayer is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. today at the Abuja National Mosque. His remains will be flown to Yola and then to Song Local Government Area, Adamawa State, for burial.

A celebrated medical scholar, Prof. Aminu earned his medical degree from the University of Ibadan in 1965, graduating as the best student from the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. He went on to obtain a PhD in Medicine from the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, London, in 1972.

Over his illustrious career, he served Nigeria in numerous capacities, including:

Minister of Education and later Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (1989-1992)

Ambassador to the United States (1999-2003)

Senator representing Adamawa Central (2003-2011)

Delegate to the National Constitutional Conference (1994-1995)

While serving as Petroleum Minister, he was elected President of the African Petroleum Producers' Organisation in 1991 and also served as President of the OPEC Conference between 1991 and 1992.

Professor Aminu leaves behind a legacy of public service, diplomacy, and academic excellence.

