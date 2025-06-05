Nigeria: Prof Jibril Aminu Dies At 85

5 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Amina Abdullahi

Professor Jibril Aminu, a renowned Nigerian scholar, politician, and diplomat, has passed away at the age of 85.

A family source confirmed the news to Daily Trust , on Wednesday.

Hon. Abdullahi Prambe, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development in Adamawa State, also confirmed the news

Aminu, who celebrated his 85th birthday on August 25, 2024, was a towering figure in Nigerian public life.

Born in Song, Adamawa in 1939, his illustrious career spanned several critical sectors.

He was a Consultant Cardiologist, an influential educational administrator, and a seasoned statesman.

His extensive public service included pivotal roles as Minister of Education, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, and a Senator who represented Adamawa Central.

Prambe expressed profound sorrow over the loss, describing the deceased as a mentor and a guiding light for both Adamawa and Nigeria.

"His contributions to education, healthcare, and governance will remain etched in our history," Prambe stated.

A family source said the funeral is scheduled for 2. today, following the Zuhr prayer, at the Abuja National Mosque.

The family is yet to release an official statement regarding the exact cause of death or further funeral arrangements.

