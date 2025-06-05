Nigeria: '$1.3m Fraud' - FBI Nabs Nigerian Programmer

Sapphire Egemasi, a Nigerian programmer, popularly known as the "Tech Queen," has been arrested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in connection with a multi-million dollar fraud.

According to reports, the particular offence for which Egemasi was arrested pertains to a $1.3 million fraud which targeted US government agencies.

The "Tech Queen", who was apprehended in April 2025 in the Bronx, New York, is accused of playing a role in a cybercrime syndicate that allegedly siphoned millions of dollars from public institutions.

She was arrested alongside Ghanaian national Samuel Kwadwo Osei, believed to be the leader of the ring, and other co-conspirators.

Court filings say the 28-year-old suspect created fake US government websites to harvest login credentials from officials. These credentials were then used to gain unauthorised access to government systems and redirect funds into accounts controlled by the syndicate.

Federal investigators revealed that in 2022, the syndicate successfully rerouted funds totaling $965,000 and $330,000, both stolen from the city of Kentucky, into bank accounts at PNC Bank and Bank of America.

The crimes are said to have occurred between September 2021 and February 2023, spanning multiple jurisdictions. Egemasi, who previously lived in Cambridge, United Kingdom, allegedly served as the group's tech specialist, coordinating operations from both the US and Nigeria.

To disguise the origins of her wealth, Egemasi is reported to have falsely claimed internships at top companies such as BP, H&M, and Zara.

She and her co-defendants are currently being held in federal custody in Lexington, Kentucky, awaiting trial. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison, substantial fines, and possible deportation.