Africa: Ghana To Host Landmark African Political Parties Summit

press release

Accra, Ghana — The Africa Governance Centre, in partnership with the Government of Ghana, will host the African Political Parties Summit from 12th to 14th August 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana.

This historic continental convening will bring together delegations from over 100 major political parties from over 50 African and Caribbean countries, alongside heads of state, political party leaders, civil society leaders, academic experts, and international development institutions. The Summit will serve as a strategic platform for dialogue, consensus-building, and inter-party cooperation aimed at strengthening democratic governance and catalyzing economic transformation on the African continent.

H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, will deliver the Opening Address. The program will feature plenary sessions, strategic forums, side meetings, and the official adoption of the implementation framework of the African Political Parties Initiative (APPI)—a flagship institutional platform for sustained inter-party engagement and capacity development.

African Political Parties Summit Details:

Date: 12th –14 th August 2025

Venue: Accra International Conference Centre, Accra – Ghana

Theme: “From Politics to Prosperity: Strengthening Inter-Party Collaboration for Africa’s Development and Economic Transformation”

Organized by: Africa Governance Centre in partnership with the Government of the Republic of Ghana

MEDIA ACCREDITATION

All local and international media representatives wishing to cover the Summit are required to apply for official accreditation. Accredited media will have access to plenary proceedings, press briefings, interview opportunities, and photo sessions with Summit leaders and dignitaries.

Accreditation Deadline: 1st August 2025

To Apply: Email appi@africagovernancecentre.org with the following information:

Applicants must provide:

Full name and ID/passport

Media house affiliation

Role/ Designation (reporter, photojournalist, videographer)

Recent press credentials or editorial confirmation

Country of origin

MEDIA CONTACT

Communications Department – Africa Governance Centre

Email: appi@africagovernancecentre.org

Contact Number: +233 530545528

Website: www.africagovernancecentre.org

