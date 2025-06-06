Liberia: Health - Liberian Researcher Makes Headway in UK

...Ayesha E.R. Bell-Gam Woto explains

MONROVIA -It has long been her dream when she was growing up as a kid to one day make humanity proud and happy, especially, female.

Today, that dream of making people proud, has almost come to fruition and so, she has all rights to smile. Not only her, but also her family, instructors, course mates and many more.

So, madam Ayesha E.R. Bell-Gam Woto, a PhD candidate at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, has embarked on conducting groundbreaking research into the prevalence and impact of FGS in Liberia -- a country where the disease remains largely hidden due to lack of awareness, stigma, and poor diagnostic tools.

Even though she is yet to complete the research soon, back home in Liberia, some of her friends and those in the health sector are anxious to see the outcome of her work.

When New Republic Newspaper spoke with her by phone, she was shocked how the news spread fast when she is yet to complete.

According to her, Female Genital Schistosomiasis, (FGS) is caused by a waterborne parasite that lives part of its life in freshwater snails before entering the human body -- particularly that of women and girls -- through unbroken skin during everyday activities such as bathing, washing, or collecting water.

According to her, "Symptoms like vaginal itching, discharge, bleeding after sex, or pelvic pain are often mistaken for STIs or cervical cancer."

"This leads to misdiagnosis and mistreatment, leaving the root cause unaddressed."

She continued: "once inside the body, the parasites grow into adult worms and release toxic eggs."

So, she said, "many of these eggs fail to exit the body and become trapped in the reproductive organs, causing pain, vaginal discharge, irregular bleeding, and sometimes infertility."

The disease is treatable with a drug called praziquantel, but many women suffer in silence due to misdiagnosis or the shame surrounding reproductive health issues.

Widespread, but unknown

She explained that FGS is mostly prevalent in rural areas, particularly in riverine communities where access to clean water and sanitation is limited. In Liberia, girls as young as 10 can become infected, especially, those who swim or play in contaminated water.

Sadly, she said, that diagnosing FGS remains a challenge, particularly at rural clinics that lack the necessary equipment or trained personnel. Tools like colposcopes or even basic pelvic exams are rare, and standard lab tests often fail to detect the genital form of the disease.

A special journey

Bell-Gam Woto said she did not get into this area out of the blue, but her decision to investigate FGS in Liberia was driven by a desire to fill critical gaps in research and public health infrastructure left in the aftermath of the country's civil war.

"I am passionate about evidence-based healthcare. When I discovered how little was known about FGS in Liberia, I knew I had to contribute -- especially as a woman, I felt a duty to help fellow women who may be suffering without knowing why."

Her research is already making an impact. The Liberian Ministry of Health has announced plans to develop a national health policy for FGS, informed in part by her findings.

"We're fortunate to have Dr. Louise Kpoto, a brilliant gynecologist, as Health Minister."

She continued: "She has made FGS a priority, and I'm very proud of the momentum we're building."

She said, as Liberia moves forward with its national response to FGS, the work of researchers may finally bring attention to a long-overlooked threat to women's health. She is in it to ensure that women get the best out of it.

Time for all hands on deck

Addressing FGS requires a multifaceted approach, Bell-Gam Woto emphasized. Among the key steps she recommends for governments and NGOs:

* Expand access to treatment, especially for adult women often missed by school-based drug distribution programs.

* Train health workers to recognize and diagnose FGS correctly.

* Improve water and sanitation infrastructure to break the cycle of infection.

* Raise public awareness to combat stigma and promote early care-seeking.

* Integrate FGS into national health strategies, particularly in reproductive health and HIV prevention programs.

The consequences of inaction are dire. Left untreated, FGS can lead to infertility, chronic pain, and increased vulnerability to HIV and possibly cervical cancer.

"This isn't just a medical issue," Bell-Gam Woto added. "It's a development and gender equity issue. Millions of women and girls are affected, and it's time we make them visible in our policies, programs, and research."

