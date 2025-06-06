Liberia: House of Representatives Ratifies Global Treaty to Protect Marine Biodiversity

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has ratified the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdictions (BBNJ) Agreement.

The decision was made during the House's 7th Day Sitting of the 2nd Quarter of the 2nd Session, making Liberia one of the early countries to endorse the treaty, which was adopted in 2023 under the United Nations framework following nearly two decades of negotiations.

The BBNJ Agreement, also known as the High Seas Treaty, establishes the first comprehensive legal framework for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in international waters. These waters, commonly referred to as the high seas, account for nearly two-thirds of the world's oceans and are facing increasing threats from overfishing, pollution, and habitat degradation.

The House Committee on Maritime Affairs, chaired by Representative Austin B. Taylor of Maryland County District #3, led the review of the treaty. In its report, the committee emphasized Liberia's responsibility as a maritime nation to support global efforts to protect ocean ecosystems.

Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, following the vote, underscored the significance of the treaty for Liberia and the international community.

"This treaty is a critical step towards showing that Liberia is serious about protecting our oceans," Speaker Koon said. He instructed the Chief Clerk to forward the ratification instrument to the Senate for concurrence, in line with legislative procedures.

The ratification received unanimous support from lawmakers, signaling a strong national commitment to sustainable ocean governance.

The BBNJ Agreement addresses several key areas, including the equitable sharing of marine genetic resources, the establishment of marine protected areas, environmental impact assessments, and capacity-building for developing nations.

Ratifying the BBNJ Agreement also positions Liberia as a proactive player in international environmental diplomacy. It strengthens the country's alignment with the objectives of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the United Nations, while opening doors to enhanced collaboration and potential technical and financial support for marine conservation initiatives.

Liberia, which holds a major position in the global shipping industry through its open ship registry, is expected to play a key role in advancing responsible ocean governance under the treaty.

The BBNJ now moves to the Senate for concurrence before Liberia can deposit its instrument of ratification at the United Nations.