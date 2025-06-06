Liberia: Calls Mount for Suspension of Lofa County University President Amid Corruption Probe

Monrovia — The President of Lofa County University (LCU), Dr. Isaac P. Podah is facing mounting pressure to step aside as an investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) nears its conclusion. Students, whistleblowers, and civil society actors are demanding his immediate suspension, citing double standards and the need to preserve the integrity of the ongoing probe.

The LACC is investigating a wide-ranging corruption scandal at Lofa County University involving allegations of ghost employees, payroll padding, questionable financial practices, and conflicts of interest.

The probe reportedly includes eight formal charges against Dr. Podah, other university officials, and members of the Board of Trustees.

Critics say the administration's handling of the scandal has been inconsistent and unfair. While the university's Human Resource Director, Mr. Beyan M.M. Kamara and the Comptroller have both been suspended indefinitely, Dr. Podah continues to serve as president without being suspended while undergoing investigation.

This disparity has raised eyebrows, with students and whistleblower Kemon Kamara, who brought many of the allegations to light, calling for Dr. Podah's suspension until the investigation concludes.

"How can the head of an institution be under investigation for serious financial misconduct yet remain in office while others are sent home?" one of the concerned students spoke on condition of anonymity.

"We want transparency. We want fairness. This is about the future of our university."

Diverted Funds and Political Ties

Sources close to the investigation revealed that Dr Podah admitted during questioning by LACC investigators that a portion of an unaccounted-for US$55,471 from the Central Check account was diverted to the Joseph Nyuma Boakai Foundation, where he is allegedly a member and political supporter.

This revelation has fueled suspicion that Dr. Podah's close ties to President Boakai, also a native of Lofa County, may be shielding him from being suspended while undergoing investigation.

"It appears the law is being selectively applied," Kamara said.

"Dr. Podah is still in charge while those below him are penalized. That's not the justice the President or the Attorney General has promised."

In a formal letter to Justice Minister Cllr. Oswald Tweh, Kamara referenced a May 26, 2025 radio interview in which the minister stated that it is in the government's best interest to suspend officials under investigation for corruption.

"I urge you to act in line with your own public commitment," Kamara wrote. "Dr. Podah remains in office despite serious allegations, which undermines the credibility of the investigation."

Allegations at a Glance

Dr. Podah is accused of overseeing a system of ghost employees and inflated payrolls, authorizing a controversial $3,350 payment to Board Member Annie Markelee Flomo for a retreat that allegedly never happened in which insiders claimed, the funds were instead used to cover Diversity Visa applications for her children, facilitating a book sales program that reportedly exploits students with overpriced and mandatory book purchases and enabling John Lake, a member of the vetting committee that recommended Podah's appointment, to hold dual administrative roles at LCU, contravening Liberia's Code of Conduct.

Despite the allegations, Dr. Podah, a letter suspending HR Director Beyan Kamara, Dr. Podah cited findings from an internal audit and a report from Liberia's Controller and Accountant General, Hon. Elwood T. Netty.

The suspension he wrote, was necessary "to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability."

However, students and faculty argue that the same logic must apply to Dr. Podah himself, especially given the severity of the allegations and the public interest involved.

Dr. Podah has since. Responded to the allegations, in which he dismissed them as "a personal vendetta" by Kamara following his demotion.

"He's bitter because I refused to work with him," he said. "Let the truth come out. We're not afraid."

Podah confirmed authorizing the $3,350 payment to Flomo but claimed it was done under the directive of the university's board. He also denied involvement in legislative hiring schemes.

Board Remains Silent

The Board of Trustees of Lofa County University has yet to issue a public statement. Sources say the board is divided, with some members pushing for a full accounting of the scandal, while others have allegedly pressured Kamara to stop speaking out.

Meanwhile, students are again intending to organize peaceful demonstrations to demand institutional reform, transparency, and equal application of justice, especially when Dr. Podah remained unsuspended.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission has confirmed its investigation and receipt of a formal complaint. While the commission has not released specific findings, officials say the probe is nearing completion.