Liberia: Former Mayor Koijee Slams Senator Dillon for Splashing Cash During UN Security Council Celebration

Monrovia — Former Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee has criticized Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon for what he described as a display of opulence during Liberia's recent celebration of its election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Liberia on Tuesday secured one of three slots allocated to Africa on the 15-member body, marking a diplomatic milestone for the country. The moment was celebrated in Monrovia, where President Joseph Boakai and Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti watched the live proceedings on giant television screens installed at the Executive Mansion and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In New York, Deputy Foreign Minister Cllr. Deweh Gray led Liberia's official delegation, which included Liberia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Lewis Brown, and several lawmakers, among them Senator Dillon.

Following the successful vote, videos circulating on social media showed members of the delegation bursting into jubilation, dancing to Liberian music. One video in particular showed Senator Dillon in high spirits, throwing U.S. dollar bills into the crowd--a gesture that has sparked criticism back home.

Leading the charge is Koijee, who took to Facebook to condemn the senator's actions. "The curious case of Senator Abraham Darius Dillon," Koijee wrote. "Once hailed as the 'Light of the Senate,' a voice of the downtrodden, and a bold advocate for accountability, Senator Dillon has now become a symbol of contradiction."

Koijee accused Dillon of turning his back on the values he once championed. "The man who once prided himself on transparency and humility now finds himself at the center of opulence--spraying cash in the air abroad while the people he swore to defend remain engulfed in hardship."

He pointed to ongoing struggles in Montserrado and beyond, including students from the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) protesting over unpaid teachers, deteriorating infrastructure at the University of Liberia, and civil servants still awaiting long-promised salary increases.

"And then there's Montserrado, the very county Dillon represents," Koijee added. "A county gripped by fear, plagued by frequent disappearances and mysterious deaths. The silence of those in power is as loud as the pain of grieving families."

Koijee said the circulating video of Dillon spraying cash resembled a music video, not the actions of a public servant. "From a man who once walked humbly with the people to one now flaunting unexplained wealth with the confidence of an untouchable--the contrast couldn't be starker."

He also reminded Liberians of Dillon's early campaign when he branded himself as the "Light" and vowed to expose corruption and secrecy in the Senate. "Is this the same Dillon who once pulled back the curtains on Senate spending and vowed to stand with the poor?" Koijee asked. "What changed?"

He continued: "Liberians are tired of leaders who use the people's pain as a campaign platform only to later retreat into luxury. Senator Dillon must now reckon with a new legacy--one that threatens to overshadow his early promise. The people are watching. And this time, they are not just watching--they are remembering." Dillon, has not responded to Koijee, although he has reposted some of the highlights of the jubilant scenes that were captured.