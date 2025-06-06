Liberia: Movee Hails Liberia's Historic Election to UN Security Council

Monrovia — The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has welcomed Liberia's election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, describing the achievement as a defining moment in the country's diplomatic history and a triumph for national unity.

In a statement issued in Monrovia, MOVEE's National Secretary General, Jeremiah Edison Paye, lauded the development as the result of years of strategic diplomacy, sustained international engagement, and collaborative leadership across successive administrations.

Liberia, which will now serve on the Security Council for the 2026-2027 term, was endorsed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union as their unified candidate--a move seen as instrumental to the successful bid.

The party praised former President Dr. George Manneh Weah and his administration for initiating and laying the diplomatic groundwork for Liberia's candidacy.

According to MOVEE, the Weah-led Government prioritized multilateralism, international cooperation, development diplomacy, and peacebuilding, core tenets that enhanced Liberia's standing on the global stage.

Particular recognition was given to MOVEE's Political Leader and Standard Bearer, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., who served as Minister of Foreign Affairs under the Weah Administration. During his tenure, Ambassador Kemayah spearheaded diplomatic lobbying and coordination efforts that helped position Liberia as a credible candidate within ECOWAS and the African Union.

"MOVEE salutes Ambassador Kemayah for his vigorous leadership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was central to Liberia's acceptance as a nominee by the subregional and continental bodies," the statement said.

The Movement also praised President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. and his administration for continuing the vision and advancing Liberia's Security Council bid to fruition. MOVEE commended President Boakai for choosing national continuity over partisanship, recognizing his administration's decision to build on the diplomatic foundation laid by the CDC Government as a "commendable act in the interest of the greater good."

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti was also acknowledged for her role in guiding Liberia through the final stretch of its diplomatic campaign.

The Movement lauded her transparency and statesmanship in recognizing the foundational efforts of her predecessor, Ambassador Kemayah, and the CDC administration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MOVEE emphasized that success is not only a political or governmental victory but a collective achievement for the Liberian people at home and abroad.

"The encouragement and support of citizens across the country and the diaspora were crucial to this historic win," the party noted.

In a nod to Liberia's diplomatic legacy, the statement also acknowledged the contributions of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, whose pioneering work in international diplomacy and peacebuilding helped pave the way for Liberia's sustained global engagement.

MOVIE sees this moment as a celebration of unity, perseverance, and an unwavering belief in a brighter future for our beloved nation," the statement concluded.

Liberia's election to the Security Council marks only the second time the nation has held such a role, and it comes at a time of heightened global challenges requiring increased African representation in peace and security decision-making.