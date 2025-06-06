Burundi Votes in Election with Opposition Sidelined

Burundi is heading to the polls in a tightly controlled vote expected to favor the ruling party. The opposition has been blocked as the country faces deepening economic crisis.

Voters in Burundi went to the polls to vote for a new parliament on Thursday, with the outcome almost predetermined after the main opposition was effectively blocked from competing.

The ruling National Council for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party, led by President Evariste Ndayishimiye, faces little electoral threat after a series of moves neutralized its primary rival, the National Freedom Council (CNL).

What do we know about the Burundi election?

The CNL, which placed second in the 2020 election amid alleged widespread fraud, was suspended in 2023 by the Interior Ministry over alleged "irregularities" in how it held meetings.

Later that year, while party leader Agathon Rwasa was abroad, the CNL ousted him in a move widely seen as orchestrated by the government.

He was replaced by Nestor Girukwishaka — a former minister and executive at a state-owned company with close ties to the ruling party — prompting accusations of a government-backed internal coup.

Rwasa and his allies have since been barred from joining other opposition groups or standing as independents, effectively shutting them out of Thursday's vote.

One Burundian political analyst, speaking anonymouslyto the AFP news agency because of security fears, told the CNDD-FDD was leaving nothing to chance amid "a very deep socio-economic crisis."

Burundi, a former German colony, faces poverty and economic crisis

The country, already one of the poorest in the world, is grappling with widespread shortages, soaring inflation—reportedly exceeding 40% monthly—and rising public anger.

Burundi, a former German colony, has a long history of ethnic conflict, civil war, and authoritarian rule.

Thursday's vote, observers say, will likely reinforce the ruling party's grip on power as it faces mounting internal pressure over economic mismanagement and political repression.

Edited by: Elizabeth Schumacher