Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's Fight Against Rogue Alcohol Producers

As ginger flavoured alcoholic drinks become more common in Rwanda, questions are rising over their safety and the conditions under which they are produced and sold.

Recently, Rwanda's Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) banned 'Ubutwenge', a popular ginger-flavoured alcoholic beverage, citing safety concerns.

The product had gained popularity, especially among youth in the Northern Province and other towns due to its spicy taste, affordability, and quick intoxicating effect.

Following the ban, consumers like Apollinaire Munyemana, 46, have come forward to share their experiences. Munyemana frequently consumed a locally supplied ginger-flavoured drink, which he purchased from a shop in his neighbourhood in Masizi, Bumbogo Sector, Gasabo District.

"It had a great ginger taste and effect, which made me fall in love with the drink," he said. "Every evening on my way home, I would buy two bottles. They told us it was 'specially' imported from a neighbouring country and the quality was assured - until I got acid reflux and the doctor said it could be related to something I consumed."

His condition escalated into serious ulcers and other stomach complications. According to his doctors, the drink may have had high levels of methanol, a toxic form of alcohol sometimes present in improperly manufactured spirits.

Illicit production and rising risks

Ginger-flavoured drinks - typically a mixture of alcohol, sugar, ginger extract, and sometimes artificial flavouring - are increasingly being produced in small factories, unlicensed workshops, and even residential homes.

According to Rwanda FDA, this trend poses serious risks to public health.

Dr. Innocent Nyamwasa, Division Manager for Food Safety Monitoring, Inspections, and Licensing, said that while some manufacturers operate legally, others produce and distribute alcoholic beverages without adhering to any formal safety standards.

"Rwanda FDA monitors the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic beverages, including plant- or ginger-flavoured types, through a comprehensive regulatory framework," he explained. "Manufacturers are required to obtain pre-market authorisation, which involves licensing of manufacturing facilities, adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs), and product registration."

These regulatory steps are outlined in two main policy documents: the Guidelines for Registration and Licensing of Food Premises and the Guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices. Compliance is enforced through regular market surveillance and unannounced inspections.

"All plant-flavoured alcoholic beverages are expected to meet the requirements set out in the RS 344:2023 standard," he explained, referring to the Rwanda Standard developed specifically for these products.

A growing challenge in rural areas

One of the FDA's biggest enforcement challenges lies in rural and semi-urban settings where illicit alcohol production and consumption has quietly grown.

"To address the production of unregulated beverages in rural areas, Rwanda FDA collaborates with local authorities and law enforcement bodies to identify and control illicit manufacturing activities," Dr. Nyamwasa said. "This approach enables early detection of illicit or unregulated production, even in rural settings."

The FDA is urging the public to participate in safeguarding health standards by reporting questionable food and beverage products.

"Members of the public are encouraged to report any unsafe or unregistered products by calling our toll-free line 9707 or messaging us via WhatsApp on 0788 457 545," she added.

Health hazards of high alcohol content

In some unregulated products, the alcohol content can be dangerously high, exceeding safe consumption levels. The health consequences of such beverages are severe.

"Consumption of beverages with high alcohol content poses significant health risks, including alcohol poisoning, liver damage, and increased risk of chronic diseases," Dr. Nyamwasa warned.

"Unregulated products may also contain harmful contaminants due to poor manufacturing practices, further endangering consumer health."

Methanol, in particular, is a common contaminant in poorly distilled beverages. It is a colourless, highly toxic form of alcohol that can cause nausea, blindness, and even death when consumed in high quantities.

The licensing process - what responsible producers must do...

Despite the growing number of rogue producers, some beverage companies are setting an example of responsible practice. Rwanda FDA outlines a rigorous licensing process for those who want to manufacture ginger-flavoured alcoholic drinks:

Application: "Manufacturers must submit a duly filled application form along with required documents, including a business registration certificate, facility layout plan, and product formulation details," Dr. Nyamwasa said.

Inspection: Before any license is granted, FDA inspectors visit the manufacturing premises to assess compliance with GMPs.

Product Evaluation: Beverages are then subjected to thorough evaluation for safety, quality, and compliance with established national standards.

Ongoing Compliance: Once licensed, producers are not off the hook. "Ongoing compliance is ensured through unannounced inspections, product recalls (if needed), and continuous surveillance of regulated products on the market," she noted.

What responsible manufacturers say

Not all manufacturers are cutting corners. Some insist on exceeding the minimum standards and placing consumer health at the centre of their operations.

Valens Kayiranga, Managing Director of Ikosora Company Limited - a firm that produces the ginger-based alcoholic beverage Ikosora -- appreciates the scrutiny and said regulation protects both businesses and the public.

"As the law requires, there are specific regulations that govern beverage manufacturing. We are committed to following them to the letter," he said. "We aim to produce high-quality drinks, beneficial to the human body - and made in a manner that inspires public confidence."

Kayiranga emphasised that their company regularly undergoes audits from institutions like Rwanda FDA and RSB.

"We accept that our activities may be audited at any time. This helps ensure that we do not deviate from the standards we have committed to, as doing so could pose serious health risks to the public," he noted.

He also spoke out against manufacturers who jeopardise public health. "Some use low-quality plastic containers or outdated equipment. These practices damage the reputation of legitimate and certified industries," he said. "When detected, such fraud must be punished accordingly."

Quality over profit

Kayiranga stressed that running a beverage company is not merely a business opportunity - it is a public health responsibility.

"If you are considering starting a beverage company, the first thing you must focus on is the health of the people who will be consuming your products. It is not just about making money," he advised.

According to him, a qualified food scientist or technologist must be on staff and actively supervise daily operations. "Some companies temporarily hire people with relevant qualifications just to pass inspections. That's a recipe for disaster."

He also shared Ikosora's internal commitment to self-monitoring. "What's most important is that we honour the guidelines given to us by regulatory bodies and also carry out internal self-audits - ensuring that we meet quality standards even before external inspections take place."

Kayiranga outlined three fundamentals that all beverage producers must uphold: certified equipment and materials, international-grade hygiene, and post-market product tracking.

"If you do all of this," he said, "...you will earn money sustainably, because customers will trust you. Never prioritise profit over people's lives - instead, focus on delivering safe and reliable beverages. The money will follow."

What consumers should watch out for...

Consumers are urged to remain cautious and well-informed. The Rwanda FDA warns against beverages sold in unsuitable plastic packaging, products that claim to be imported but lack verifiable certification, and drinks sold at unusually low prices in unlabelled or suspicious bottles.

While ginger is often perceived as a health-boosting ingredient, its presence in an alcoholic drink does not neutralise poor manufacturing processes or toxic alcohol content.

As more health complications linked to unregulated ginger-flavoured alcoholic drinks come to light, the message from both regulators and responsible producers is clear: put safety first.

As Munyemana puts it: "We trusted the supplier. We didn't know what we were really drinking."

Like many others, he discovered that consuming unregulated drinks can pose serious health risks, making it crucial for both producers and consumers to prioritise safety.