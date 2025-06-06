Nigeria: World Environment Day - Sulaiman-Ibrahim Tasks Women On Environmental Justice, Climate Action

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has commemorated the 2025 World Environment Day themed: #BeatPlasticPollution, with a clarion call on Nigerian women to take their rightful places on the front lines of environmental justice and climate action.

In a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, on Thursday in Abuja, the minister noted that courage, clarity, and collective action are required in ensuring a plastic free polution.

She added that women are the first to feel the weight of environmental degradation; but they are also the first responders and the fiercest protectors of their families and communities.

The statement reads in part:" World Environment Day 2025, themed #BeatPlasticPollution, is not just another commemoration, it is a bold call to defend the one home we all share: Mother Earth.

"Plastic pollution is silently choking our planet. It poisons our rivers and oceans, contaminates our food and water, and infiltrates even the air we breathe. The damage is not distant or abstract, it is personal. It is in our kitchens, our markets, our homes, and our bodies

" For Nigerian women, this crisis strikes at the heart of their daily lives. From rural farmers who rely on clean soil and water to urban mothers managing household waste, women are the first to feel the weight of environmental degradation; but they are also the first responders and the fiercest protectors of their families and communities

"Moreover, the growing environmental crisis is displacing families, tearing communities apart, and deepening vulnerability; especially for women and children. Floods caused by blocked drainage systems, contaminated water sources, and degraded farmlands are forcing women to flee their homes, disrupting livelihoods, education, and safety. The consequences of inaction are already unfolding before our eyes

"Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs is leading the charge to ensure that women are not just victims of climate and pollution crises, but leaders in the solution.

"We see this day as a bold move to reclaim our future, and we will sustain this momentum through strategic partnerships with key Ministries, Departments and Agencies; Environment, Health, Education, Water Resources, and others; whose work intersects with our mission to empower women, protect children, and strengthen families.

"Let me be clear: beating plastic pollution is not someone else's job. It is our collective responsibility. And I call on women across all spaces; from boardrooms to markets, from mosques to churches, from classrooms to traditional councils to rise and lead this campaign. Say no to single-use plastics. Promote eco-friendly alternatives. Educate your communities. Influence change where you live and lead.

"Let us be the women that turn the tide. Let this be the year that Nigeria's women take their rightful place on the frontlines of environmental justice and climate action.

Because when we protect our Earth, we protect our children. We protect our health. We protect our future."