Liberia: Movee Applauds Liberia's UN Security Council Win, Credits Weah and Kemayah

Monrovia — The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has described Liberia's election to the United Nations Security Council as a "historic moment" and extended praise to successive governments, particularly the administration of former President George M. Weah, for laying the diplomatic groundwork that led to this landmark achievement.

In a press statement issued on June 4 and signed by MOVEE's National Secretary General Jeremiah Edison Paye, the party highlighted the role of its political leader, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., whose tenure as Foreign Minister under the Weah-led government was characterized by what the party called "vigorous diplomatic lobbying and coordination." That foundation, MOVEE noted, paved the way for Liberia to emerge as ECOWAS and the African Union's consensus candidate for the non-permanent seat.

"We fundamentally recognize H.E. Former President Dr. George Manneh Weah and his administration... for the vision and laying the foundation for Liberia's bid," the party said. It added that the campaign's success was a result of years of strategic foreign policy that prioritized multilateralism, economic diplomacy, and peacebuilding.

Liberia clinched one of five non-permanent seats on the Security Council on June 3, winning 181 out of 193 votes at the UN General Assembly in New York. It marks the country's first full term on the Council since 1964, an event President Joseph Boakai hailed as a "defining moment" in Liberia's international reintegration. Boakai called the victory "a tribute to generations of Liberians who have held firm to freedom, self-governance, and global solidarity."

MOVEE also commended President Boakai for continuing the vision of his predecessor. "His decision to build on the vision and work of his immediate predecessor rather than dismantle it reflects a commendable spirit of the greater good of the nation," the release noted.

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti also received recognition from the opposition party for "following in the exemplary diplomatic footsteps" of Ambassador Kemayah and "championing the vision to the finished line." MOVEE further praised Minister Nyanti for her honesty in publicly acknowledging the role of the Weah government in initiating the process.

The broad endorsement by both the current administration and key opposition figures like MOVEE signifies a rare moment of political consensus in Liberia's often-polarized environment. The unity displayed throughout the Security Council campaign was also visible on voting day in Monrovia, where President Boakai, Nyanti, and cabinet officials watched the vote count together with opposition figures.

As Liberia prepares to assume its Security Council seat on January 1, 2026, the Boakai administration has signaled that it will focus on peacekeeping reform, protection of civilians, and advocacy for African-led conflict resolution. Liberia's platform includes support for the African Union's "Silencing the Guns" initiative and stronger representation for women and youth in global peace processes.

From its origins as a country ravaged by civil war, Liberia now emerges as a beacon of reconciliation and responsible leadership, says MOVEE. "This is not just a victory for those in leadership, but for all Liberians," the party stated, calling the moment one of "celebration, unity, and the unwavering belief in a brighter future for our beloved nation."

The party acknowledged former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's contributions to Liberia's international diplomacy. Sirleaf, who served as Africa's first elected female president and a Nobel Peace Laureate, helped pave the way for Liberia's global re-engagement.