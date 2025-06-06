Liberia: Cental Urges Corruption Probe After Damning GAC Audit of Ministry of State

Monrovia — The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) is calling for an immediate corruption investigation following a damning General Auditing Commission (GAC) report detailing widespread financial irregularities at the Ministry of State.

The GAC's compliance audit, covering July 1, 2018, to March 31, 2024, uncovered unauthorized payments totaling over $3.5 million in supplementary payroll, undocumented disbursements of more than $7.9 million and L$964,766, and severance payouts to 647 employees without proper documentation or approval.

At a press conference in Monrovia on Tuesday, June 3, CENTAL's Director of Programs, Atty. Gerald D. Yeakula, described the findings as "deeply troubling," saying they reflect systemic weaknesses that span both the former administration of President George M. Weah and the current government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

"We note that the audit covers, to a large extent, the administration of former President Weah and former Ministers Nathaniel McGill and Wesseh Blamoh," Yeakula said. "However, it also highlights worrying conduct by the current administration--particularly the hiring of supplementary staff within two months of taking office without competitive processes and paying over $36,000 monthly from a consultancy budget without documentation."

CENTAL raised concern over the Boakai administration's failure to present verification records during the audit, arguing that it raises suspicion over ongoing payroll manipulation. The group questioned whether the recent dismissal of three senior Ministry of State officials for payroll fraud was related to misconduct under the current government or a continuation of past practices.

"This raises a fundamental question: Is the Ministry serious about fighting corruption, or are these dismissals simply political window-dressing?" Yeakula asked. "The fight against corruption must be impartial."

CENTAL Demands Swift LACC Action

CENTAL is calling on the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to accelerate investigations into the GAC's findings, noting that related probes into payroll padding began as early as October 14, 2024.

"Nearly eight months later, we hope that conclusions will be reached soon," Yeakula said. "We are also monitoring the LACC's handling of completed investigations, including the one involving the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), and we await public updates."

Support for House Bribery Probe

CENTAL also praised the LACC's ongoing investigation into bribery allegations involving members of the House of Representatives. The case centers on events surrounding the resignation of former Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and includes complaints filed by a civil society organization and Rep. Luther Collins in October 2024.

Yeakula urged the LACC to be transparent in its findings to restore public confidence. "We implore the commission to be fully open about its findings to combat growing public skepticism and speculation," he said.

Applauds Liberia's Entry Into Global Fisheries Transparency Body

In a contrast to the audit scandal, CENTAL welcomed Liberia's recent admission into the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI), a global effort promoting accountability in the management of marine resources.

"This is a significant milestone," Yeakula said. "Through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), the government has taken a bold step toward transparency in a sector vital to our national development."

CENTAL commended NaFAA for its operational website and online licensing system, citing both as tools critical to advancing open governance.

Appeal to President Boakai

In closing, Yeakula called on President Boakai to act swiftly on the GAC's recommendations and ensure full implementation of corrective measures.

"Addressing the systemic weaknesses revealed in this report is crucial," he said. "We also reiterate our call for the LACC to fast-track all related investigations, including those involving the Ministry of State and the House of Representatives."