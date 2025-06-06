Nigeria: Is Bago Transforming Primary Healthcare or Is It Just a Hype?

In an era where health statistics often read like silent cries from the margins with more Nigerians opting for medical tourism, Niger State is witnessing a quiet but powerful revolution in its healthcare sector.

Going by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago's charter with the people of Niger State, it is clear that the provision of basic social amenities particularly quality healthcare was never a footnote, but a foundational promise. The ongoing construction and commissioning of fully equipped Level II Primary Health Care Centres across the state is not just a development project; it is a fulfillment of one of his Charter One commitment with the people. It shows a governor walking his talk, transforming policy promises into tangible, infrastructure that reflects his dedication to the well-being of every Nigerlite.

Governor Bago's commitment to healthcare did not begin in office, it was a cornerstone of his campaign manifesto. Under the Improved Livelihoods pillar, which stood as his first and foremost priority, he clearly stated that access to quality healthcare for all Nigerlites would be a central focus. What we are witnessing today in the massive investment and deliberate construction of Primary Health Care Centres is not a deviation or a surprise, it is governance in alignment with campaign promises.

This revolution is driven not by slogans or photo-ops, but by a Governor whose commitment to quality healthcare is becoming a defining feature of his administration.

Recently, 20 brand-new, state-of-the-art Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) were commissioned across 16 Local Government Areas.

These centres did not undergo cosmetic facelifts. They are completely reconstructed facilities built from the ground up, and equipped to serve rural communities who, for far too long, have been left behind.

The centres are not only affordable and accessible but also dignified in structure, service, and purpose.

Each centre is equipped with essential drugs, delivery rooms, solar power systems, clean water supply, and qualified personnel. This is not infrastructure for its own sake. This is about saving lives, restoring dignity, and giving hope to communities that have long been deprived of basic healthcare. It means reducing the distance a woman in labour must travel to access help. It means the elderly can find respectful care slowly at home. It also means children receive lifesaving vaccines in clean environments, not under mango trees or crumbling buildings.

Even more impressive is the governor's introduction of a N5 million naira competition to reward the best-managed PHC.

This initiative which encourages cleanliness, patient-friendly services, and sustainability is expected to drive continuous improvement across the board.

The effect of this commitment is already measurable. According to recent statistics, Niger State has recorded a nine-point drop in maternal mortality- an achievement that speaks volumes in a region historically plagued by high maternal and child death rates.

Additionally, there has been a remarkable increase in deliveries by skilled birth attendants, a clear sign that women are not just accessing care but trusting it.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has recognized the efforts of Bago, calling him "the face of impact in Nigeria."

According to the Agency, Bago has gone beyond the original national target of refurbishment, he has raised the bar and challenged other states to reimagine what's possible in healthcare delivery.

Further validation came at the recent commissioning ceremony when the Deputy National Coordinator and Head of Monitoring & Evaluation for NG-CARES, who had travelled from Abuja, said: "I have gone round all the states. I have not seen anything like this edifice. We are all impressed. The last time I was here for monitoring, I was taken to see the facility. we don't even have this kind of budget envelope at NG-CARES. This is going to be a model for other states."

The NG-CARES project, which was so impressive that the facility will now serve as a benchmark in the upcoming NG-CARES 2.0.

According to the agency, Bago's approach exemplifies the strategic partnerships and bold political will the program envisions which is Governors directly investing in their people.

This endorsement is even more significant considering that Niger State, under Governor Bago's administration has been adjudged the best-performing state nationwide by NG-CARES. This is no minor feat, it is a testament to intentional, data-driven leadership that is deeply rooted in the needs of the community.

But Bago is not stopping there. Having completed the first 20 out of 100 centres, he has vowed to fast-track the next 40 within just four months- two months earlier than the original timeline.

He has also committed to building Level II Plus centres in four strategic locations, offering a broader range of services.

In another bold move, the old Senator Idris Kuta PHC Center has been converted into a national training hub for PHC practitioners.

According to Bago, the centre will serve not just Niger State but the entire country.

He has invited development partners like UNICEF and the World Bank to support this initiative and host their healthcare training programs in the state.

As we celebrate his second year in office, it is worth highlighting other major strides in secondary and tertiary healthcare: the complete renovation and equipping of the IBB Specialist Hospital, the ongoing conversion of Shiroro Hotel into the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Teaching Hospital, and the procurement of over 100 motorcycles for grassroots health promotion across all 25 LGAs, the construction of doctors quarters and many more.

None of this is an accident. It is a deliberate and ambitious part of his "New Niger" agenda, a vision grounded in the belief that health is wealth.

A healthier population translates to a more productive and prosperous state. This belief is not just rhetoric, it is visible in budget allocations, implementation timelines and most importantly, in the lives already being saved.

Governor Bago believes healthcare is a fundamental human right. And for the first time in a long time, rural communities in Niger State are beginning to feel seen, heard, and served. These healthcare centres symbolise more than cement and concrete- they represent compassion, equity, and bold leadership that dares to move from lip service to lasting transformation.

As we look ahead, the message is clear: Governor Bago is not merely building clinics, he is building a healthier, more dignified future for Niger State. And in doing so, he is offering a model for genuine, people-centred governance.

Let other states take note. Let the nation pay attention. The face of impact is here. Make way- the EMPEROR, the CONQUEROR, the LION, the CHAMPION of Healthcare service delivery is here.

Wakaso is the Special Adviser to Niger State Governor on Print Media