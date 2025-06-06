Nigeria: Remi Tinubu Calls for United Action to End Plastic Waste

First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, has called for urgent and collective action to combat plastic pollution, describing it as one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.

In a statement issued to mark this year's World Environment Day, which holds annually on June 5, the First Lady aligned with millions of voices across the globe in advocating for bold efforts to protect the environment.

The theme for 2025, "Ending Plastic Pollution," highlights the growing concern over the environmental and health hazards posed by single-use plastics.

"Plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, affecting our health, our environment, and our future," Senator Tinubu said.

She urged Nigerians to re-examine their daily habits, particularly in the consumption of packaged goods and the disposal of plastic containers and bags.

According to her, tackling the crisis requires not just policy reforms but a fundamental change in individual behaviour.

Addressing young people in particular, the First Lady encouraged students and youth leaders across the country to take the lead in promoting environmental consciousness.

"I particularly want to speak to our youth, the leaders of tomorrow. Be it in schools or within our neighborhoods, each of you has a role to play in creating a cleaner, healthier and greener Nigeria," she said.

Senator Tinubu reaffirmed her commitment to environmental advocacy, calling on government agencies, civil society, and the private sector to join forces in delivering sustainable solutions to the plastic waste problem.

"Happy World Environment Day," she concluded, adding her voice to the global call for sustainability and environmental justice.